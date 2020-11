Freda June Erwin

Freda 'June' Erwin, 80, of Billings went home to be with her heavenly father on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 surrounded by her three daughters.

She was born on Dec. 5, 1939 in Columbia, Tennessee to Lucille Rummage and Melvin Whitley. Upon her mother's death she was adopted by Harry Allen Pressnell Sr. and Edna Earl Massey Miller. She was one of eight children, a loving mother and friend to many.

For full obituary please go to smithfuneralchapels.com