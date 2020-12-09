Menu
Garth Robson
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory
1001 Alderson Avenue
Billings, MT

Garth Robson

Nov. 1, 1939 – Dec. 6, 2020

Garth Robson was born on Nov. 1, 1939, in Grand Forks, North Dakota, and Jesus took him home on Dec. 6, 2020.

He loved living most every minute of his life. He served proudly in the Marines right out of high school. If you know Garth, you would have a hard time believing that he then pursued a short career as a hair stylist. He then married Gale Bakke and had four children: sons Greg, Garett (Amy), and Grant (Shannon), and his daughter Ginger Strand (Wade).

During this time, Garth worked in construction until he found a career in real estate in his early 50s. Garth loved doing real estate because he loved working with people. He will always be remembered for his sense of humor and his constant stream of hilarious 'sayings.' If he gave you a hard time, then you knew he liked you.

After Garth retired, he kept busy working out at the gym in the morning, then relaxing in the sauna afterward; he loved his Sauna. He would then go home and have lunch with his wife of 59 years. After lunch, like clockwork, he would head up to the VFW in the Heights to mingle with his friends. Garth could also never turn down a good card game. He spent many of his afternoons playing cards with his friends around town. The rest of Garth's spare time was spent tinkering around with his rentals. He enjoyed staying busy!

Garth will be missed as a husband, dad, grandfather, great grandfather and friend.

A celebration of his life will take place in a future date due to Covid 19.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.


Published by Billings Gazette on Dec. 9, 2020.
Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory
Greg, So Sorry to Hear of your Fathers Passing.
Dorla a thornton
January 8, 2021
My thoughts & prayers are with you in this difficult time.
Kelly Erickson
December 10, 2020
So sad to hear of Garth's passing. Lots of fun times with Gayle and Garth.........good friends. My prayers to you Gayle and to all of your family.
Vickie wavra
December 9, 2020
