Gary Allen Brockel

Gary Allen Brockel

Gary Allen Brockel was born in Baker, Montana on March 27, 1946. He passed away from Multiple Myeloma on March 15, 2022, in his daughter's home. His two daughters and granddaughter enjoyed taking care of him in his last days. He was the youngest of six children born to Fred and Bertha Brockel. At a young age, his ranch job was to gather the milk cows. His real love was all about baseball, he had memorized every statistic on all the great players. When Gary was in the 7th grade he had a huge collection of baseball cards that disappeared when they moved from Baker to Billings. He was glad when his parents purchased a house on Avenue D that had a basketball court across the street. He made many lifelong friends that summer. He graduated from West High in 1965 and was a devoted fan of their sports teams (GO BEARS!). After high school, Gary enlisted in the United States Navy and served his country in Vietnam on a destroyer, the U.S.S. Preston. After his service to his beloved country, he enrolled at EMC (now MSUB) and worked construction at the Yellowtail Dam and Beartooth Highway during the summers.

In 1969 Gary met his soulmate, Patti Hagan. They were married on Oct. 18, 1969. They were proud parents of two daughters: Jodi (Larry) Green and Jaci Brockel. In 1971 they purchased the A&W Downtowner and sold this venture in 1977. June 1st of 1978, they became the owners of Wilcoxson's Candy from Livingston, MT, and changed the name to Brockel's Chocolates when the business moved back to Billings. A new love affair began with his admiration of anything and everything chocolate. He enjoyed all the chocolate technology courses he was able to attend. He remained involved in his chocolate factory until his passing. He always remarked he was so blessed to embark on a career he so dearly loved. In his later years, he enjoyed handing out samples of candy to his customers.

When his great-granddaughter Avery was born in 2020 he was overjoyed to have a buddy that would sit in front of the store with him and greet people on the sidewalks. They spent many afternoons enjoying snacks and babbling in the sun.

Gary is survived by his wife of 52 years, Patti; daughters: Jodi (Larry) Green and Jaci Brockel; brothers: Duane, Leo (Colleen) Brockel; sisters-in-law: Connie (Ken) Gress, Jennifer Cross, Marsha Kelleher; grandchildren: Savannah, Ryan, Rilee, and Leighton Green; great-granddaughter Avery; and his grand-dog Annie that brought him much comfort and companionship in his last days. He is also survived by and was so proud of his many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. He loved each of you!

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Bertha Brockel; sisters: Arla (Emil) Opp, Jorcelene (Manuel) Lang, Janice Brockel; sister-in-law: Della Brockel; his mother and father-in-law Arthur and Marie Hagan; brothers-in-law Huck Cross and Danny Kelleher. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gary's name to the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, VFW, or Shriners Hospital for Children.

Funeral Service is planning for Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at St. Patrick's Co Cathedral at 10 am, burial to follow at Terrace Gardens.


Published by Billings Gazette on Mar. 22, 2022.
10 Entries
MY most sincere condolences here. I always looked forward to seeing Gary at home shows. He never forgot my name I like him a lot.. God Bless
Carson Schaff
Other
March 23, 2022
To all of Gary's family, we are so sorry to hear about Your loved ones passing and into the arms of Jesus. I his cousin remember the good times we used to have at family gatherings, May God bless and comfort you all as you remember the fun loving times you had with your loved one and as you remember eating his delicous Brockels chocolates. We love you all Ruben and June Opp
Ruben and June Opp
Family
March 22, 2022
While I didn't know Gary personally--wish I had!--our family sure knew Brockel's Chocolates! An anchor for Valentine's day and other holidays, how can one not feel love for the fellow and family that brought so much joy for so many years to chocolate and candy lovers of Billings. Much gratitude to you all, and condolences to all who knew him for this loss of such a fine fellow!
Robyn Butler-Hall
Other
March 22, 2022
Patti and Family, I am so very sorry for your loss. Billings won´t be nearly as sweet without Gary. My deepest sympathies.
Sophia Smith
Other
March 22, 2022
So heartbroken this precious sweet gentleman is gone. My granddaughter and I had the pleasure of meeting him on several occasions. Talking chocolate s. I grew up in BigTimber and was well acquainted with Wilcoxsons. He was such a kind soul. So sorry. I was honored to meet him. Blessings to all of you.
Eileen Osen
March 22, 2022
I worked for Gary and Patti back in the 70's as a teenager at the Downtowner. When I stayed in their basement apt on N 26th, they told me I was getting them prepared for teenage girls as Jodi and Jaci were little. Gary was protective of his "Little Mare" at the Downtowner. Gary and Patti were like family to me. Through the years, I tried to visit Brockels Chocolates whenever I could to say hello to them both. I am so sorry for your loss Patti, Jodi and Jaci and to all of the family. I saw this Obituary on the 22nd at noon and was not aware or I would have been at the service today. I always told Gary and Patti, as my first Employers, I learned how to work from them at the Downtowner. They were my God Send as a teenager growing up in Billings. RIP Gary.
Mary Jalbert
March 22, 2022
So sorry for your loss My prayers are with you and your family
Mary Wandler
March 22, 2022
I´m sending my condolences to you Patti and your family. I miss seeing you at the All About You Salon !!!
Paulette Mallow
Other
March 22, 2022
Our deepest sympathies for the family of a man who was the epitome of a life well lived. Always gracious and sincere. HAPPY TRAILS OUR DEAR FRIEND!
Ray and Betty Garland
Friend
March 21, 2022
I am so sorry for your loss. Gary was a wonderful person and will be missed by so many. I have some great memories of Patty and Gary at the fair and working close to them. My heart hurts for you all. I won't be able to attend the funeral as I will be out of town. I will be thinking of you all and praying for your family.
Gloria Allwin
Friend
March 19, 2022
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results