Gary Allen Brockel

Gary Allen Brockel was born in Baker, Montana on March 27, 1946. He passed away from Multiple Myeloma on March 15, 2022, in his daughter's home. His two daughters and granddaughter enjoyed taking care of him in his last days. He was the youngest of six children born to Fred and Bertha Brockel. At a young age, his ranch job was to gather the milk cows. His real love was all about baseball, he had memorized every statistic on all the great players. When Gary was in the 7th grade he had a huge collection of baseball cards that disappeared when they moved from Baker to Billings. He was glad when his parents purchased a house on Avenue D that had a basketball court across the street. He made many lifelong friends that summer. He graduated from West High in 1965 and was a devoted fan of their sports teams (GO BEARS!). After high school, Gary enlisted in the United States Navy and served his country in Vietnam on a destroyer, the U.S.S. Preston. After his service to his beloved country, he enrolled at EMC (now MSUB) and worked construction at the Yellowtail Dam and Beartooth Highway during the summers.

In 1969 Gary met his soulmate, Patti Hagan. They were married on Oct. 18, 1969. They were proud parents of two daughters: Jodi (Larry) Green and Jaci Brockel. In 1971 they purchased the A&W Downtowner and sold this venture in 1977. June 1st of 1978, they became the owners of Wilcoxson's Candy from Livingston, MT, and changed the name to Brockel's Chocolates when the business moved back to Billings. A new love affair began with his admiration of anything and everything chocolate. He enjoyed all the chocolate technology courses he was able to attend. He remained involved in his chocolate factory until his passing. He always remarked he was so blessed to embark on a career he so dearly loved. In his later years, he enjoyed handing out samples of candy to his customers.

When his great-granddaughter Avery was born in 2020 he was overjoyed to have a buddy that would sit in front of the store with him and greet people on the sidewalks. They spent many afternoons enjoying snacks and babbling in the sun.

Gary is survived by his wife of 52 years, Patti; daughters: Jodi (Larry) Green and Jaci Brockel; brothers: Duane, Leo (Colleen) Brockel; sisters-in-law: Connie (Ken) Gress, Jennifer Cross, Marsha Kelleher; grandchildren: Savannah, Ryan, Rilee, and Leighton Green; great-granddaughter Avery; and his grand-dog Annie that brought him much comfort and companionship in his last days. He is also survived by and was so proud of his many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. He loved each of you!

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Bertha Brockel; sisters: Arla (Emil) Opp, Jorcelene (Manuel) Lang, Janice Brockel; sister-in-law: Della Brockel; his mother and father-in-law Arthur and Marie Hagan; brothers-in-law Huck Cross and Danny Kelleher. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gary's name to the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, VFW, or Shriners Hospital for Children.

Funeral Service is planning for Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at St. Patrick's Co Cathedral at 10 am, burial to follow at Terrace Gardens.