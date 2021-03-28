Menu
Gary Gene Frazier Sr.
Gary Gene Frazier Sr.

Gary Gene Frazier Sr. passed away at St. Vincent's, on March 23, 2021 in Billings Montana. In the 75 years of his life he was a beloved son, brother, father, grandpa, husband, and friend. His heart was kind, his soul was pure he helped those that he loved.

He survived by his wife Sandy Frazier, his children Terri Eddy, Gary Frazier Jr. wife Crissy Frazier, Rhonda Higley, and Christopher Frazier wife Aylssa Frazier, and his stepchildren Brandy, Avila, Tammy Brown, husband, Rodney Brown, Candice Dunn husband Tyrel Kettenacker, and Steven Dunn. His siblings Kay Adams and Gerl Frazier. He had many nephews and nieces that loved him so much. Along with many grandchildren and great grandkids that he loved so much.

Service will be held on March 29, 2021 at 2 PM at Elevation Church 711 4th Ave. N, Billings MT. Flowers can be sent to the church between 1-3pm on March 29. If you are looking to make other donations, please contact Candice Dunn at 406-696-1871.


Even though we never saw each frequently, you were always on my mind and in my heart. I will cherish you always.
Your Sister Kay
March 29, 2021
