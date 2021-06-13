To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Sorry for your loss. He can rest in peace with no more pain. God Bless old Girl Friend.
Cleo Zickefoose
June 16, 2021
Marge & Family, We are so sorry to hear of Gary's passing! He had a great life ! We lost our son Raymond in July & We take comfort that he is at peace & no longer suffering as we are sure that you do! You're in our thoughts & prayers! Bob & Tootsi