Gary Laferriere

Gary Laferriere

Celebration of life for Gary Laferriere who passed on March 22, 2021 will be held on June 26, from 2 to 4. For further information e-mail [email protected]


Published by Billings Gazette on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry for your loss. He can rest in peace with no more pain. God Bless old Girl Friend.
Cleo Zickefoose
June 16, 2021
Marge & Family, We are so sorry to hear of Gary's passing! He had a great life ! We lost our son Raymond in July & We take comfort that he is at peace & no longer suffering as we are sure that you do! You're in our thoughts & prayers! Bob & Tootsi
Tootsi Tate
Friend
June 13, 2021
