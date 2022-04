Gary Laferriere

Gary Laferriere died March 22, 2021 at the age of 76. Gary died at home, the place he wanted to be most after fighting a serious sudden illness for some time. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life ceremony is to be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Blue Creek Volunteer Fire Department, 2504 Blue Creek Rd, Billings, MT 59101. Full obituary at https://smithfuneralchapels.com/book-of-memories/4570414/Laferriere-Gary/index.php