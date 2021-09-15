Menu
Gary Lyman Mollet
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Smith West Funeral Chapel
304 34th Street West
Billings, MT

Gary Lyman Mollet

Gary Lyman Mollet passed away on Sept. 9, 2021. Gary was born in Sioux City, Iowa on June 29, 1950 to Lyman and Frances Mollet. He grew up on a farm in Burbank, South Dakota and attended a one room country schoolhouse until 7th grade. He graduated from Vermillion High School and then earned a Business Management degree from the University of South Dakota.

After graduation Gary worked as a Division Manager for Sears and then became a sales representative for several companies. He worked in retail until his retirement in 2019.

Following his retirement Gary liked to spend time traveling, reading and, as a lover of animals and nature going on walks with his dog Sasha. He also enjoyed time visiting with friends and family. As an active member of Harvest Church he was involved in numerous church groups and activities and was known as a caring, giving and loving man.

He is survived by his siblings Craig Mollet, Deanna Leffers, Denise Knutson, Mark Mollet, Kevin Mollet and 12 nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Lyman and Frances Mollet and nephew Adam Knutson.

A celebration of Gary's life will be held at 10 a.m. on Sept. 20 at Smith West Funeral Chapel in Billings Montana.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter or Harvest Church.


Published by Billings Gazette on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Smith West Funeral Chapel
304 34th Street West, Billings, MT
Funeral services provided by:
Smith West Funeral Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
I enjoyed working with Gary at Albertsons. He worked very hard in a not so easy job, especially for an older man. I was shocked and saddened to hear of his passing. He will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure to know him.
Mike Majerus
Work
September 15, 2021
Sorry to hear of his sudden death. I think I seen Gary one time since the early '70s. Must have been around the time of alignments funeral or Frances.
Dick Anderson
September 15, 2021
