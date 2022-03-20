Gary Leroy Ostrum

YOUR WINGS WERE READY BUT OUR HEARTS WERE NOT

Gary Leroy Ostrum, 82, beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Great Grandfather, from Columbus, MT, passed away on March 12, 2022, with his loving family by his side at St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings, MT.

Gary was the son of Gustave and Marie Ostrum and grew up in the Absarokee area with his sister, Norma. Gary attended and graduated from Absarokee High School.

Gary married Darlene Ott, June 18, 1960 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Columbus, MT. They lived in Billings, Shepherd and the Worden area where he was a Sales Representative for a livestock feed company for over 32 years.

Gary loved team roping and built an arena so he and his son and friends could enjoy their hobby. He also liked playing golf at Pryor Creek Golf Course where he was a member. Gary loved watching his kids and grandkids play all the various sports from cheerleading, basketball, football, wrestling, baseball, and Griz football. He enjoyed it all and loved his family very much.

After moving to Red Lodge and then Columbus, Gary and Darlene spent winters in Arizona enjoying the sunshine and summers in Montana.

Gary is survived by his wife of almost 62 years, Darlene, his three children Shelly (Keith) Hermanson, Brenda (Brad) Waldhauser, Brad Ostrum (Den'ette Boyer), nine grandchildren Josh Jabalera, Danielle (Collin) Pike, Marcus (Ella) Jabalera, Tanner Hermanson, Bryan (Kayla) Waldhauser, Jordan Waldhauser, Casey (Kelli) Waldhauser, Tyler Ostrum and Trey (Rachel) Ostrum. Three great grandchildren, Bray Waldhauser, Kade and Brett Waldhauser. Also, his dog, Will.

Gary was preceded in death by his son James, sister and brother-in-law Norma and John Orr, his parents Gustave and Marie Ostrum.

Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held June 18, 2022. Details will follow. In lieu of flowers pick the charity of your choice.

Special thanks to Deputy Cactus Anderson, Columbus EMT Ambulance Crew, Columbus Billings Clinic Emergency and St. Vincent Emergency and Healthcare.

FLY HIGH COWBOY!!

-YOUR LOVING FAMILY