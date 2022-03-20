Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Billings Gazette
Billings Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gary Leroy Ostrum
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
Jun, 18 2022
Send Flowers

Gary Leroy Ostrum

YOUR WINGS WERE READY BUT OUR HEARTS WERE NOT

Gary Leroy Ostrum, 82, beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Great Grandfather, from Columbus, MT, passed away on March 12, 2022, with his loving family by his side at St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings, MT.

Gary was the son of Gustave and Marie Ostrum and grew up in the Absarokee area with his sister, Norma. Gary attended and graduated from Absarokee High School.

Gary married Darlene Ott, June 18, 1960 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Columbus, MT. They lived in Billings, Shepherd and the Worden area where he was a Sales Representative for a livestock feed company for over 32 years.

Gary loved team roping and built an arena so he and his son and friends could enjoy their hobby. He also liked playing golf at Pryor Creek Golf Course where he was a member. Gary loved watching his kids and grandkids play all the various sports from cheerleading, basketball, football, wrestling, baseball, and Griz football. He enjoyed it all and loved his family very much.

After moving to Red Lodge and then Columbus, Gary and Darlene spent winters in Arizona enjoying the sunshine and summers in Montana.

Gary is survived by his wife of almost 62 years, Darlene, his three children Shelly (Keith) Hermanson, Brenda (Brad) Waldhauser, Brad Ostrum (Den'ette Boyer), nine grandchildren Josh Jabalera, Danielle (Collin) Pike, Marcus (Ella) Jabalera, Tanner Hermanson, Bryan (Kayla) Waldhauser, Jordan Waldhauser, Casey (Kelli) Waldhauser, Tyler Ostrum and Trey (Rachel) Ostrum. Three great grandchildren, Bray Waldhauser, Kade and Brett Waldhauser. Also, his dog, Will.

Gary was preceded in death by his son James, sister and brother-in-law Norma and John Orr, his parents Gustave and Marie Ostrum.

Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held June 18, 2022. Details will follow. In lieu of flowers pick the charity of your choice.

Special thanks to Deputy Cactus Anderson, Columbus EMT Ambulance Crew, Columbus Billings Clinic Emergency and St. Vincent Emergency and Healthcare.

FLY HIGH COWBOY!!

-YOUR LOVING FAMILY


Published by Billings Gazette on Mar. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Celebration of Life
MT
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Darlene & Family, Thinking of all of you. Times like this realize friendships and memories over so many years mean so much. The story of Gary's life was so full, he will be so missed. Hope you find comfort in knowing friends care. Hugs & Sympathy, Marlene & Bud
Marlene Carstens
March 21, 2022
So sorry to see if Gary´s passing. Your family has always been very special From the time all the kids were little and the years and rodeo club to the days working in the shop. We treasure the memories of your whole family. Now that you´re in our thoughts. Love you and the whole Lawrence family
Kathy Lawrence
March 20, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Debbie Gerondale
Friend
March 20, 2022
RIP Gary!!
Bill Mandeville
Friend
March 20, 2022
So sorry for your loss. We will always remember Gary with a smile.
Bill and Chery Ehresman
March 20, 2022
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results