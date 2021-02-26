Gary James Tangen

Dec. 16, 1944 - Feb. 23, 2021

Gary Tangen was born in Havre, MT to parents Otis and Mollie. He graduated from Harlem High School in 1963, and went on to earn a bachelor's degree in music education from the University of Montana in Missoula. It was also in Missoula where he met Barbara Clark, his first wife and the mother of his children.

After college, Gary taught music in Poplar, Plentywood, and in Havre. After earning a master's degree in music education at UM, he accepted a position as Director of Bands at Billings Senior High School. He would spend the next 19 years in this role, earning dozens of state and regional awards, and establishing his program as a powerhouse in Montana music. On the surface he was a serious and demanding leader who helped his students achieve far more than anyone thought possible. His students, however, knew him as a kind and caring man who loved, respected, and supported each and every one of them. He saw the greatness in everyone, and he helped many people find it in themselves.

After retiring from Billings Senior, Gary operated a small trucking business, sold insurance, and briefly taught music at Red Lodge and Laurel. He loved to fish! He cherished every opportunity to be on the water with friends or family, or to be alone in nature with his thoughts. He spent his last years with family in the more moderate climate of Vancouver, Washington – he always loved the coast. He passed away peacefully of natural causes.

Gary is survived by his daughter Laurel, son Randy, and their families. He is also survived by hundreds of men and women who are simply better people for having known him.

Gary asked that instead of a memorial service, we find a way to support music education into the future. Please help us honor his legacy by donating to the Gary Tangen Memorial Scholarship Fund which will recognize excellence in music achievement at Billings Senior High School through an annual scholarship award.

Donations can be made online at:

https://givebutter.com/GaryTangenMemorialScholarship

Checks can be sent to:

Education Foundation for BPS

C/O Gary Tangen Scholarship

415 N. 30th St.

Billings, MT59101