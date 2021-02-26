Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Billings Gazette
Billings Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gary James Tangen
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021

Gary James Tangen

Dec. 16, 1944 - Feb. 23, 2021

Gary Tangen was born in Havre, MT to parents Otis and Mollie. He graduated from Harlem High School in 1963, and went on to earn a bachelor's degree in music education from the University of Montana in Missoula. It was also in Missoula where he met Barbara Clark, his first wife and the mother of his children.

After college, Gary taught music in Poplar, Plentywood, and in Havre. After earning a master's degree in music education at UM, he accepted a position as Director of Bands at Billings Senior High School. He would spend the next 19 years in this role, earning dozens of state and regional awards, and establishing his program as a powerhouse in Montana music. On the surface he was a serious and demanding leader who helped his students achieve far more than anyone thought possible. His students, however, knew him as a kind and caring man who loved, respected, and supported each and every one of them. He saw the greatness in everyone, and he helped many people find it in themselves.

After retiring from Billings Senior, Gary operated a small trucking business, sold insurance, and briefly taught music at Red Lodge and Laurel. He loved to fish! He cherished every opportunity to be on the water with friends or family, or to be alone in nature with his thoughts. He spent his last years with family in the more moderate climate of Vancouver, Washington – he always loved the coast. He passed away peacefully of natural causes.

Gary is survived by his daughter Laurel, son Randy, and their families. He is also survived by hundreds of men and women who are simply better people for having known him.

Gary asked that instead of a memorial service, we find a way to support music education into the future. Please help us honor his legacy by donating to the Gary Tangen Memorial Scholarship Fund which will recognize excellence in music achievement at Billings Senior High School through an annual scholarship award.

Donations can be made online at:

https://givebutter.com/GaryTangenMemorialScholarship

Checks can be sent to:

Education Foundation for BPS

C/O Gary Tangen Scholarship

415 N. 30th St.

Billings, MT59101


Published by Billings Gazette on Feb. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
15 Entries
Gary was a great human being and wonderful teacher. We are sorry to hear about his passing. Love to Laurel and all of his family.
Maggie Schuberg
May 1, 2021
Mr. Tangen was my first band teacher when I started band in fifth grade, and he was just one of those teachers that made you want to do your best. I enjoyed listening to him play his trumpet during class, and I wished I could play as well as he did. I remember that he would allow me practice after school until my Dad would get done with work. When he left Poplar band class was never the same for me. But I still remember him when I play my Al Hirt, and Herb Albert albums that I bought in Jr. High. All I have is good memories of him, and I know he is blessing heaven with his trumpet. Rest in peace Mr. Tangen
Floyd G. Azure
March 10, 2021
The loss of Mr. Tangen (being a former student it doesn't feel right to call him Gary) brought up memories that I hadn't thought of for 20+ years. I think to many students Mr. Tangen was a bigger than life figure and the stuff stories are made of years later. I remember how important being in the Symphonic band at Senior was and to try out and make it. He had a way of inspiring his students by telling stories about past students who had "ice flowing through their veins" because they were so good and calm under pressure. And how if he didn't feel a section was playing well he'd stop the band and have a section challenge right then, going down the line and asking each student to play a section, immediately passing judgment if someone should be promoted or demoted. The memory of "up-downs" also came back. If the band wasn't paying attention or behaving he'd shout in his towering voice "UP", "DOWN", repeating as many times as he deemed necessary, and you bet every single student immediately jumped to their feet. He even wasn't afraid to do this during a concert: it was probably during a difficult song like "Thus Spoke Zarathustra" that I remember this happening. He felt we were too nervous, stopped us a minute in, and commenced UP/DOWNs. And the excitement we felt when Mr. Tangen helped us audition and make it into All State or the biggest, All Northwest. Mr. Tangen inspired so many musicians that shaped who we are today. Thanks for everything.
Ross Fulton
March 3, 2021
Mr. Tangen was one of those teachers you will always remember he could make that trumpet sing Prayers for the family
Mike Gorder
March 1, 2021
Our deepest sympathies go to the Tangen family. I was a friend and a colleague at Senior high. Gary represented what was the very best in our public school education. He was well educated in music, a gifted performer, and genuinely connected with students. He was very demanding of himself and of those around him. He was exacting--but he pulled it off with panache, wit and humanity. Once I remember pulling into the Senior High parking lot a 7 am; the marching band was practicing. Gary's voice pierced the chilly morning air, "That sounds terrible!" I was a little taken aback, but come Saturday night the band sounded perfect. He expected greatness--but in the end the greatness he extracted from others is reflected back on to himself. Thank you Mr. Tangen!
Tom and Carol Feeley
March 1, 2021
Mr. Tangen was a great band teacher. So much energy and passion! Listening to his selections of music, blasting through the speaker system in the Poplar High School band room, is a strong memory for me. R.I.P., Gary Tangen.
Susan C. Witte
March 1, 2021
We lost a great guy. Gary was a fantastic music teacher. He was tough, kind, and so funny.
Dora Guldborg
February 27, 2021
My deepest sympathies to his family! He was my all-time favorite teacher at Billings Senior high and made band so much fun. I had the honor and privilege of being part of his symphonic band, marching band, and pep band. He was a great teacher and wonderful man! I'm sure he will be directing an amazing symphony in Heaven!
Katy Wessel
February 27, 2021
Our thoughts & prayers are with you. We have many memories with the Senior High group!
Dean & Madelein Bladow
February 27, 2021
If Heaven has a Jazz or Symphonic band, look out! I´m sure those angels are composing nothing short of holy music made for the Lord, but when Gary Tangen walked through those pearly gates, it was as if a needle scratched on a record. One angel said, "We´ve waited for you to take your place on the podium Gary". Tangen walked up slowly looking at everyone´s posture and finger placements on instruments. Just before his step onto the final stage, he looks at the drum corps."Am I going to have any trouble with you guys? You know, I can´t call any one of you guys a percussionist until you can read and play a bell part!" He steps on the podium, grins, and opens his arms like the wings of an eagle. With a wink, he shook the heavens that knocked Beethoven awake. "He has come to show us what it is all about" Miles Davis says with a smile Lord Jesus, take care of one of my mentors that pushed me and so many others to achievements we didn´t know we were capable of. Do this for us on Earth dear Lord, and I´ll guarantee you´ve gained one hell of a wonderful man, friend, and the best music in the universe! Let it rip Mr Tangen!
Tim Whitmer
February 26, 2021
I had the privilege of Gary Tangen for marching band, private lessons, and jazz band at Senior High. Wonderful blend of tough guy, arts lover, and big heart. Brilliant combination for mentoring adolescents! One of the people who encouraged my music, and now I get to pass that joy to my kids. Thanks!
Thane Erickson
February 26, 2021
I worked with Gary at Lewis and Clark Middle School. You described him perfectly in the obituary. What a good man. We are all better for having known Gary. My sympathy to his family and friends.
Shaun Harrington
February 26, 2021
To Gary's Family..What a great band teacher who inspired our 3 sons to strive and become first chair in clarinet, and trumpet at Senior and trombone at Skyview. Our youngest son took trombone lessons from Gary and played on Randy's trombone. He won the John Phillip Sousa award in his senior year at Skyview. Thank you Gary for giving so many young people the lifelong gift of music. God's heavenly band has a new director.
Mac and Mary Anne Souza
February 26, 2021
So sorry for your loss he was an awsome teacher I knew him in havre at havre high
Kim cripps
February 26, 2021
To Mr. Tangen´s family..my deepest condolences. That was one of the most beautiful obituaries I have ever read. Mr. Tangen was my music teacher in Poplar in the 70´s. When he pulled out his trumpet you knew you were going hear something magical. He resurrected our pep band to be what I believed the best in the state. May God hold you all in the palm of his hand.
Peg Sage Norgaard
February 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 15 of 15 results