Gayle T. Belgarde

Gayle T. Belgarde, 66 of Pearland Texas, passed away Nov. 24, 2021. Gayle was born on August 2, 1955, in Helena Montana to her Father Thomas Belgarde and Mother Alice (Daniels) Belgarde. Gayle was the third of six children. She has two sisters and three brothers. Gayle grew up in Helena Montana where she attended school from elementary to high school. After completion of high school Gayle began working for the phone company as a telephone operator where she continued to work into the 90's. Gayle transferred with the phone company to Billings Montana. While living in Billings Gayle had two boys that she loved and admired more than anything in the world. Gayle had many "adventures" as she would say and her last one took her to Texas where she had recently become a resident of Pearland. Gayle filled her last few months doing what she loved to do and that was spending time with her grandchildren and son.

Gayle is survived by her sons Cody (Sara) and Seth; grandchildren Aleda, Lila, Braxtin, Laney, Jackson; siblings Elizabeth Clearwater, Susan Berg (Brian), Thomas Belgarde (Wanda), Hal Belgarde, Rick Belgarde (Sarah); and many nephews, nieces, great nephews, great nieces, and cousins. Gayle is predeceased by her parents Thomas and Alice Belgarde.

We will celebrate Gayle's life in Billings at St. Pius X Catholic Church (717 18th Street West) on Jan. 20, 2022 at 11 am. Reception to follow at Knights of Columbus (2216 Grand Ave). Live streaming will be available at: www.stpiusxblgs.org/worship/streaming-mass?

There will be a graveside service in Helena at Resurrection Cemetery (3700 North Montana Avenue) Jan. 22, 2022 at 10 am. Where she will be laid to rest with her father. Reception to follow at Home 2 Suites (3325 North Sanders).

Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. Not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your hearts be troubled, neither let them be afraid. John 14:27

Donations can be made to help the family cover expenses.