Gayle T. Belgarde
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021

Gayle T. Belgarde

Gayle T. Belgarde, 66 of Pearland Texas, passed away Nov. 24, 2021. Gayle was born on August 2, 1955, in Helena Montana to her Father Thomas Belgarde and Mother Alice (Daniels) Belgarde. Gayle was the third of six children. She has two sisters and three brothers. Gayle grew up in Helena Montana where she attended school from elementary to high school. After completion of high school Gayle began working for the phone company as a telephone operator where she continued to work into the 90's. Gayle transferred with the phone company to Billings Montana. While living in Billings Gayle had two boys that she loved and admired more than anything in the world. Gayle had many "adventures" as she would say and her last one took her to Texas where she had recently become a resident of Pearland. Gayle filled her last few months doing what she loved to do and that was spending time with her grandchildren and son.

Gayle is survived by her sons Cody (Sara) and Seth; grandchildren Aleda, Lila, Braxtin, Laney, Jackson; siblings Elizabeth Clearwater, Susan Berg (Brian), Thomas Belgarde (Wanda), Hal Belgarde, Rick Belgarde (Sarah); and many nephews, nieces, great nephews, great nieces, and cousins. Gayle is predeceased by her parents Thomas and Alice Belgarde.

We will celebrate Gayle's life in Billings at St. Pius X Catholic Church (717 18th Street West) on Jan. 20, 2022 at 11 am. Reception to follow at Knights of Columbus (2216 Grand Ave). Live streaming will be available at: www.stpiusxblgs.org/worship/streaming-mass?

There will be a graveside service in Helena at Resurrection Cemetery (3700 North Montana Avenue) Jan. 22, 2022 at 10 am. Where she will be laid to rest with her father. Reception to follow at Home 2 Suites (3325 North Sanders).

Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. Not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your hearts be troubled, neither let them be afraid. John 14:27

Donations can be made to help the family cover expenses.


Published by Billings Gazette on Jan. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
20
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
St. Pius X Catholic Church
717 18th Street West, Billings, MT
Jan
22
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Resurrection Cemetery
3700 North Montana Avenue, Helena, MT
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May the choir of angels come to greet you and speed you into paradise. Until we meet again friend.
Cindy Lieberg
Friend
January 20, 2022
Thank you for sharing my one favorite artist in the whole wide world auntie Gayle all the memories of us jamming out in the Jeep I was a kid and I took it for granted I really wish I would have kept better contact with you you are a very amazing woman and I'm glad that you were my family I love you and I miss you
Kristen LaFloe
Family
January 20, 2022
My deep sympathy and prayers to Gayle's family, She was the sweet kid sister to Beth and Sue. Last time I saw Gayle was in Billings when she worked for the phone company. Many great memories of a special person. An old friend, Tom
Tom Erving
January 14, 2022
Offering my heartfelt sympathy to her family and especially her boys who meant everything to Gayle. This is also shocking to me as Gayle did talk to me about her adult children and her future plans. I am so sorry and I pray that she is at peace and that you all know the immense love and pride she had for her family.
Sandi Wilaon
Friend
January 11, 2022
I am saddened to hear this. Gayle was a very beautiful lady, inside and out. I am sorry I lost touch years ago. My thoughts and prayers go out to Gayle's family and friends.
Faun Pullin
January 10, 2022
Gayle was such a dear friend. We talked often and shared our life experiences. I think about her often, I really miss her. My condolences to all her family, and friends
Geri Siefert
January 8, 2022
Cody, Seth and the rest of the family I'm so sorry for your loss. Gayle, you were the best of friends, always in touch, always kind, always interested in me and others. We've been friends since 7th grade and I can't believe you're gone, I remember those days, we thought we were going to lasso the world but it was too short for you; you didn't get to finish all travel you wanted to do, guess you've started your ultimate adventure. I'm not likely to make it back to Montana for your celebration but when I do I'll be sure to have a toast with Nancy in your honor. MISS YOU SOOOO MUCH!!!
MICHELE (Brown) REINHARD
Friend
January 7, 2022
I am so sorry to hear of Gayles passing, Seth grew up with my son Joey. I would like to know where to send the donation.
Karen (Devener) Huff
Friend
January 7, 2022
