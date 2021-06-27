Gene Margit Carlson

Gene Margit Carlson was born Oct. 5, 1924 in Sidney, MT and passed away peacefully June 17, 2021 at home in Roseville, MN with family gathered.

She grew up on a farm near Lambert, MT, and attended Concordia College, Moorhead, MN, graduating in 1945. She studied physical therapy at the University of MN and worked at St. Barnabas Hospital. She married Oliver in 1950, and they served a parish in Shepherd, MT 1951-54, before going to Madagascar as missionaries 1954-1967. They joined Daystar Ministries 1968-1982, serving in northern Minnesota, Fargo and France. She and Oliver returned as missionaries to Madagascar 1983-1988. The last 32 years they lived in Roseville, MN where she assisted in women's and discipleship ministries at North Heights Lutheran Church, and hosted lots of family and friends in their home. They continued to make short-term mission trips back to Madagascar, and other countries.

She is survived by her children Margit Thorndal of Laurel, MT, Timothy Carlson of Roseville MN, Greta Carlson of Park Rapids MN, Nathan (Jenny) Carlson of Castle Rock CO, Camilla (Todd) Jacobsen of Sioux Falls SD, Christopher (Kim) Carlson of Fridley MN; 16 grandchildren and step-grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren, and 24 nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Oliver Carlson, parents Oystein and Esther Kvaalen, siblings Oscar Kvaalen, Arne Kvaalen and Joyce Carlson, and son-in-law William Thorndal.

A Memorial Service will be held July 31st at 11 AM at North Heights Lutheran Church, 2701 North Rice Street, Roseville, MN with a luncheon to follow.

Memorials may be sent to North Heights Lutheran Church, Global Health Ministries or Friends of Madagascar Mission.