Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Billings Gazette
Billings Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gene Fisher
ABOUT
Billings West High School

Gene Fisher

Gene Fisher, 73, passed away Dec. 9, 2021 in Richland, WA. Gene was born on June 24, 1948 in Billings to Earl and Violet Fisher. He graduated from Billings West High School in 1966 and joined the Navy. Gene married Penny Geiger in 1967. They were married for 33 years raising two children together. Gene served on the USS Thomas Jefferson submarine as a Nuclear Power Operator. In 1975 Gene moved to Billings where he became an electrician owning his own business for several years. Gene returning to nuclear power in 1981 settling in Kennewick. He retired from Energy Northwest in 2010,

Gene enjoyed baseball, bowling and golf. As an avid hunter and fisherman, he spent many years fly fishing around Montana. In his later years he fished on the Snake and Columbia rivers. Gene had a great sense of humor and quick wit.

Gene is preceded in death by his parents Earl and Violet Fisher. He is survived by daughter Monica Wheeler (Dave) of Pasco, WA, son Jim Fisher (Terry) of Lodi, CA, grandchildren Ryan and Lauren Wheeler, brother Neal Fisher (Corina) and sister Norma Folvag of Billings, MT, and numerous nieces and nephews. A provider and protector of his family who always remembered to say "I love you." Gene will be missed!


Published by Billings Gazette on Dec. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Gene & I had many good times on the TJ and later as instructors in Idaho. He followed me to the Westinghouse Nuclear Center where we worked together until he moved back to Montana. He was a good friend and hunting & fishing buddy!
Karl Larsen
December 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results