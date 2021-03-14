Menu
Gene Kamp
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021

Gene Kamp

Gene Kamp passed away on March 10, 2021. Gene was born on Dec. 4, 1949 to Paul and Marjorie Kamp in Wolf Point, Montana. Gene grew up in Wolf Point with his older sister Holly.

Gene worked as a mechanic for Holman Diesel for many years before buying a dump truck and driving that until his retirement. Gene never wanted any attention or fuss made over him and he wouldn't even want this much to be said of him. He left a positive mark on many close friends and family. If you were lucky enough to get past the tough outer Norwegian side you found someone who truly cared about you. He will be missed. Per Gene's wishes no services will be held. He is survived by his stepson, Jake Bummer, his sister Holly (Rich) Furber, nephews Luke and Matt Furber and niece Rose Filkin. He is preceded in death by his parents Paul and Marjorie Kamp.


Published by Billings Gazette on Mar. 14, 2021.
Eugene Paul was one of the most awesome friends I've ever had the pleasure of knowing. He was as nice a person as you could ever meet. He'd give you the shirt off his back. He is going to be missed terribly.
Pete Ostergard
March 23, 2021
GENE WAS A GREAT PERSON TO HAVE AS A FRIEND. ALWAYS UP BEAT. WILLING TO ALWAYS HELP OUT IF NEED BE. GOD BLESS HIS LIFE HERE. HEAVEN WILL ENJOY HIS COMPANY. OLY
DON OLSON
March 19, 2021
Worked with Gene for several years, a good hand and friend, he will be missed, see ya on the next go around,Gene
Tj donahoe
March 18, 2021
Gene and I roomed together for awhile why we were going to college in Billings. As I remember Gene was always smiling and happy. I am sad about his passing. My condolences to his family. Monty B. Haselhuhn
Monty B Haselhuhn
March 17, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers go out to Genes family and friends. He was a great guy and we have many fond memories of him.
Jerry and Melody Chamberlain
March 16, 2021
Felt Family & Kamp Family
March 16, 2021
RIP old friend. Our paths had split apart over the years but ohh what a trip we had. I will miss you.
Dean Mahlum
March 15, 2021
I am so sorry for the loss. I worked for Gary Webber const. And we had him Haul for us alot a great person. Always up going personally.
Allan Emter
March 15, 2021
Years ago, I had the privilege to be acquainted with Gene.....very kind and compassionate person! Sorry to hear of his passing.....
Juanita Ross
March 14, 2021
