Gene Kamp

Gene Kamp passed away on March 10, 2021. Gene was born on Dec. 4, 1949 to Paul and Marjorie Kamp in Wolf Point, Montana. Gene grew up in Wolf Point with his older sister Holly.

Gene worked as a mechanic for Holman Diesel for many years before buying a dump truck and driving that until his retirement. Gene never wanted any attention or fuss made over him and he wouldn't even want this much to be said of him. He left a positive mark on many close friends and family. If you were lucky enough to get past the tough outer Norwegian side you found someone who truly cared about you. He will be missed. Per Gene's wishes no services will be held. He is survived by his stepson, Jake Bummer, his sister Holly (Rich) Furber, nephews Luke and Matt Furber and niece Rose Filkin. He is preceded in death by his parents Paul and Marjorie Kamp.