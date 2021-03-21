Menu
George William "John" Cleveland
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory
1001 Alderson Avenue
Billings, MT

George William 'John' Cleveland

George William 'John' Cleveland, 78, of Billings, passed away March 4, 2021, at the RiverStone Horizon Hospice House.

John was born to George and Mary Cleveland on Nov. 30, 1942, in Rexburg, Idaho. After high school, he attended the University of Idaho and played a few years of football as a proud Vandal. He moved to California and met Patricia Monahan; together, they had four children. John was a truck driver at heart and hauled everything from dynamite to bentonite. He decided to change careers and started a new chapter as a chemical salesman with Dyce Chemical, where he performed many different tasks before he retired. After retiring, he also enjoyed working as a groundskeeper at Pryor Creek Golf Course.

John will be fondly remembered by family and friends as an avid bowler and golfer. He had a passion for sports and enjoyed watching his grandchildren at sporting events. He enjoyed growing roses, which was a love he acquired from his father. He was a friend to strangers and loved to shoot the bull with anyone close by. John was not afraid to speak his mind and loved using clichés when telling stories. In his downtime, he enjoyed old westerns and was a proud patriot.

He is survived by three children, Jon (Suzy) of Laurel, Michael (Gina) of Billings, Matthew (Karrie) of Billings. He also leaves eight grandchildren, Laurie Johnson, Chelsey Fake, Samantha Seader, Taylor Cleveland, Karlie Cleveland, Casie Cleveland, Cole Cleveland and Jacob Cleveland; six great-grandchildren; and his sister, Yvonne Hess.

He was preceded in death by George (Father), Mary, (Mother), Liz (Sister) and Tommy (Son).

Service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. A reception will follow at Mike and Gina Cleveland's home.

'In lieu of flowers,' if you would like to make a donation to a charity of your choice or to RiverStone Hospice, who took exceptional care of him during his last days.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.


Published by Billings Gazette on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Service
1:00p.m.
Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory
1001 Alderson Avenue, Billings, MT
Funeral services provided by:
Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory
I am sure going to miss laughing and joking around with him at the golf course. My son and daughter both worked with him at Pryor Creek and he couldn´t have treated them better if they were his own. My deepest sympathy to your family he was as good as it gets.
Troy Steffes
March 22, 2021
My deepest Sympathy to see Johns passing. What a great guy and it is so unfortunate this world is short one more Great Person.
Dave Anderson
March 22, 2021
