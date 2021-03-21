George William 'John' Cleveland

George William 'John' Cleveland, 78, of Billings, passed away March 4, 2021, at the RiverStone Horizon Hospice House.

John was born to George and Mary Cleveland on Nov. 30, 1942, in Rexburg, Idaho. After high school, he attended the University of Idaho and played a few years of football as a proud Vandal. He moved to California and met Patricia Monahan; together, they had four children. John was a truck driver at heart and hauled everything from dynamite to bentonite. He decided to change careers and started a new chapter as a chemical salesman with Dyce Chemical, where he performed many different tasks before he retired. After retiring, he also enjoyed working as a groundskeeper at Pryor Creek Golf Course.

John will be fondly remembered by family and friends as an avid bowler and golfer. He had a passion for sports and enjoyed watching his grandchildren at sporting events. He enjoyed growing roses, which was a love he acquired from his father. He was a friend to strangers and loved to shoot the bull with anyone close by. John was not afraid to speak his mind and loved using clichés when telling stories. In his downtime, he enjoyed old westerns and was a proud patriot.

He is survived by three children, Jon (Suzy) of Laurel, Michael (Gina) of Billings, Matthew (Karrie) of Billings. He also leaves eight grandchildren, Laurie Johnson, Chelsey Fake, Samantha Seader, Taylor Cleveland, Karlie Cleveland, Casie Cleveland, Cole Cleveland and Jacob Cleveland; six great-grandchildren; and his sister, Yvonne Hess.

He was preceded in death by George (Father), Mary, (Mother), Liz (Sister) and Tommy (Son).

Service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. A reception will follow at Mike and Gina Cleveland's home.

'In lieu of flowers,' if you would like to make a donation to a charity of your choice or to RiverStone Hospice, who took exceptional care of him during his last days.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.