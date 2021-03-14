George Mike Metzger

George Mike Metzger was called home on Feb. 25, 2021, at the age of 93, surrounded by his loving family. George had celebrated his 93rd birthday just five days prior to his passing.

George was born to Christ and Alvina Metzger in Richardton, ND on Feb. 20, 1928, the fifth of nine children. The family moved to Laurel in 1934. After completing his eighth year of education, he went to work on the family farm. George married the love of his life, Loretta Colleen Deis, on Feb. 18, 1950, and together they enjoyed 68 years of marriage.

From this happy union, five children blessed their life-- Mark (Kathy), David (Mary), Christy (Paul), Mary (Del), and Keith (Nancy), along with 16 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

At the age of 16, his career as a railroader started. George worked for the Northern Pacific and the Burlington Northern, retiring after 42 years as a Material Department Supervisor.

George opened George's Repair Shop in 1963. George's mechanical skills paralleled his railroad career, working nights and weekends in his repair shop. After retiring from the railroad, George's Repair was a full-time job, up until his passing.

George's early farmboy days were not forgotten as he raised animals to feed his family and make his sausages. He had horses for his personal and family's enjoyment. George was a farmer at heart, starting and ending his days with feeding his animals. Pigs, chickens, geese, horses, ducks, cows, turkeys and more could always be found. George loved nothing more than showing his grandchildren the animals.

George loved to fish, hunt, and to spend time with Loretta and family in the many trips in his motor home. In the morning, George would play polka and country music while making hot-cakes with his famous German sausage.

George's pride and joy was his family. Nothing could put a smile on his face quicker than a grandchild's hug or visit. The candy dish and cracker bowl were always full, and the grandchildren quickly learned of the no-limits at Grandpa's.

George is survived by his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, as well as his sister Delores. He is preceded in death by his parents; Christ and Alvina; his loving wife, Loretta; and his other siblings.

A rosary service will take place Monday, March 15, at 6 p.m., at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church. We will celebrate George's life with a funeral mass Tuesday, March 16, at 10 a.m., at Mary Queen of Peace. Due to COVID limits at the church, there will be a gathering at George's house after both the rosary and the mass. All are welcome.