George Peterson

George Peterson, age 84 formally from Billings passed away on Sept. 14, 2020 from natural causes in Sun City, AZ.

George was born on Sept. 8, 1936 in Bozeman, MT the son of Gladys and Kermit Peterson. He attended Billings schools before enlisting in the U.S. Navy. He served from 1953 to 1984 and was stationed on many vessels throughout his career: USS Frank E. Evans, USS Enterprise, USS Lexington, USS Halsey and the USS Buchanan. George retired as an Electronics Warfare Technician Chief Petty Officer and operated/owned Peterson Audio Service in Billings, MT.

Survivors include son Ralph Peterson (Christina) of Seaside, OR, son Dana Peterson (Jammie) of Queen Creek, AZ, daughter Gayle Merry (Troy) of Waddell, AZ, seven grandchildren; Travis Peterson, Austin Peterson, Corbin Peterson, Linzy Peterson, Nathan Peterson, Riley Smith, Tanner Merry and three great grandchildren.

George was preceded in death by his parents, previous wives Shirley and Barbara, son Loran Peterson and brother Gene Peterson.

George requested to spend eternity among the seas, so his ashes will be spread via the U.S. Navy (Burial at Sea). A celebration of George's life is being scheduled for a later date when we can safely gather. In lieu of flowers the family would be honored if donations to DAV (Disabled American Veterans) were made.

Condolences may be shared at www.menkefuneralhome.com