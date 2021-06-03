Menu
Georgianna Haugen
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ballard Funeral Home
636 19th Street
Cody, WY

Georgianna (Georgie) Haugen

Georgianna (Georgie) Haugen, 83 of Billings, Montana passed away May 25, 2021 with her family by her side.

Georgie was born to the late George and Helen Crites on Nov. 16, 1937, in Lisbon, North Dakota. She graduated from Wimbledon High School in 1956 and received her nursing certificate from North Dakota State School of Science in Wahpeton, ND. She completed her nursing training at Good Samaritan Hospital in Ruby, North Dakota.

On Sept. 9, 1957, she married her high-school sweetheart and love of her life late Gerald (Jerry) Haugen. Her and Jerry were married 56 years and made their home in Valley City, ND, Miles City, MT, Helena, MT and Cody WY. Georgie is survived by five of her children: Jim Haugen of Buffalo, WY, Lawerance (Susan) Haugen of Renton, WA, Lee Haugen of Palm Springs, CA, Lisa (Tim) Ranes of Billings, MT and Michael (Monica) Haugen of Shoreline WA. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, sisters Gladys (Al) Turnquist of Billings, MT, Kay Hedge of Casper WY and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husband Jerry Haugen, Jan. 2014 and daughter Joelyne Rogers, Dec. 2019.

Georgie was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind beautiful memories.

Georgie was a devoted wife, mother, sister and friend. She enjoyed having coffee with her friends and family sharing stories, life experiences and reminiscing. She enjoyed making new friends, especially the last four years living at Highgate Senior Living. She was loved by many at Highgate.

Georgie was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind beautiful memories. She instilled traditional family values and life skills in her children. Always be kind and use your manners. She often said her greatest accomplishment was raising six children.

She will be remembered for her kindness, sincerity, and genuineness.

She was laid to rest next to her husband at Riverside Cemetery in Cody, Wyoming. Condolences can be left on Georgie's page at www.BallardFH.com.


Published by Billings Gazette on Jun. 3, 2021.
I knew Georgie when I worked at Highgate. I loved her so dearly and she made my days so much better and worthwhile. She was so full of love and life and had a great sense of humor. I'll always cherish the memories I made with her and the conversations we had together. She's in a better place but will never be forgotten by me and the ones who knew her.
Ethan Pachl
Friend
June 3, 2021
