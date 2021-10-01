Gerald 'Jerry' Freitag

Gerald Freitag passed away Sept. 22, 2021 at Sunridge Memory Care of Roy, Utah. He was 84 years old. Gerald Freitag was to born Otto and Selma Freitag in Avon, South Dakota on Feb. 20, 1937 along with his twin sister Geraldine Woelfel.

Gerald joined the US Army Reserve- serving in Aberdeen, South Dakota, Fort Eustis, Virginia and Fort Chaffee, Arkansas. Gerald was trained to be a cook in the Army. He also worked on the Ray and Blanch Lindsey farm in Aberdeen during high school and later for the John Deere Company in Aberdeen, and Billings, Montana.

Gerald met and married the love of his life Patricia McAtee in Aberdeen, South Dakota. They were married Sept. 20, 1959, the couple was blessed with two wonderful daughters, Corinne Freitag, and Lynne Freitag. In 1965 the family moved to Billings Montana, where Gerald continued his work relationship with the company he admired, John Deere. He was an exceptional salesman for John Deere and, soon became known as 'Mr. Green Jeans', a nickname he enjoyed. Gerald loved his family and friends, and he was frequently referred to as a 'Good' man to all. He was also known as the man with a smile on his face. The family attended and were active as members of Mount Olive Lutheran Church (MS) in Billings, Montana. Gerald was a worker in the vineyard – he was, -- 'Faithful in his Faith'.

Gerald loved music. Early in his life he joined the school band and sang in the church choir. While in Billings he joined the Billings' Symphony Choir. Patricia and Gerald enjoyed several activities together, -- couples bowling team, fishing and camping, and canning vegetables. They enjoyed dancing and were very active members of a square-dancing club. Gerald was also active in a men's bowling league. His team was competitive and was recognized by the National Bowling League. Later in life he became a golfer who thoroughly enjoyed golfing with Billings friends and his three brothers.

After Patricia was called to her Heavenly home in 1989, Gerald married Marilyn Guy in Dec. 1993. In July 2019, his daughter, Corinne, moved Gerald to Utah to spend time with him. He enjoyed going to the Utah Jazz Basketball games, swimming at Crystal Hot Springs, and spending Christmas with the family. It was always the highlight of his life.

Survivors include Gerald's' daughter Corinne (Paul) Ott of Utah, grandchildren Derrick Ott and Rachael Ott of Utah, twin sister Geraldine Woelfel of Houston, Texas and brother, Retired Army Lieutenant General Merle Freitag of Ballwin, Missouri, stepson Bob Guy, Dianne Guy, Chance and Hayley Guy; and Bri Burt and Jordan of Billings, Montana and many nieces and nephews.

Gerald was preceded in death by his parents Otto Freitag and Selma Hein's Freitag, 1st wife Patricia Freitag, daughter Lynne Freitag, 2nd wife Marilyn Guy Freitag, older brother Donald Freitag, sister in law Laura Freitag, sister in law Wynn Freitag, sister in law Phyllis Freitag, older brother Ken Freitag, sister in law Virginia Freitag Magnuson, mother in law Iva McAtee, and father in law Earl McAtee.

Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Mt Olive on Oct. 2, 2021 at 12 PM.

The family wishes to acknowledge the loving care provided to Gerald by the staff at Sunridge Memory Care, Roy, Utah.