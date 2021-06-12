Gerard 'Jerry' Schuster

Gerard 'Jerry' Schuster of Bozeman, MT, formerly of Wolf Point, MT, passed away at home on June 8, 2021. Jerry was born to Ed and Delia Schuster in Glasgow, Montana on August 21, 1945 and is survived by his wife, Theresa.

Jerry spent many of his early years at St. Thomas in Great Falls, MT. He graduated from the Richardton Abbey High School in North Dakota. His graduation from the University of Montana with a degree of D. Juris was interrupted by a two-year stint in the Army that included a tour in Vietnam.

He began his law practice in Wolf Point, MT and remained there for 40 years. He wore many 'hats' in Wolf Point, often all at the same time. His positions included City Attorney, Deputy County Attorney, Federal Magistrate, and Fort Peck Tribal Appellate Court Judge, as well as serving the area in his private practice.

Jerry was an active member of Immaculate Conception Parish in Wolf Point. Jerry was an avid member of Jaycees and one of the initial members of the 100 Club of Wolf Point.

Jerry will be remembered for living life fully with a generous heart and patient spirit. His family was his joy and delight. He was dedicated to his work, his church and community. His passion for cooking and silly humor enlivened many a gathering. Jerry whole-heartedly engaged in his semi-retired life in Bozeman, relishing the hiking, novice skiing, his new parish life, cooking for Chunch, listening to music, enjoying good food, and could often be found immersed in a good book.

He is survived by his five adult children, Brian Schuster of Northbridge, MA, Laura Mauger (Andrew) of Denver, CO, Rachel Clutter (Chris) of Ellwood City, PA, Maria (Mark) Munro-Schuster of Bozeman, MT, and Michael (Shanna) Schuster of Schenectady, NY; as well as five grandchildren, his brother, Joe (Stevi) Schuster of Billings, MT; his sister, Doris Doyle of Seattle, WA; and his sister-in-law, Joyce Schuster of Glentana, MT. He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Sr. Mae Schuster; and his brothers, Pete Schuster and Fr. Tony Schuster.

Jerry's Vigil Service will be Sunday, June 13, at 5:00 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service in Bozeman. Funeral Mass will be Monday, June 14, at 11:00 A.M. at Resurrection Parish with burial in Bozeman at Sunset Hills Cemetery. The family kindly asks that those not vaccinated please wear a mask while indoors at services. In lieu of flowers, Jerry has asked that donations be given to your favorite charity. His favorite charities were Catholic Relief Services, Love Inc. of Bozeman, and HRDC.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com