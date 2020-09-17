Glenn Edward Miller

One snowy day in 1936, a strong woman who was married to a park ranger snowshoed a mile out of Glacier Park to meet a bombardier so she could be transported to give birth to Glenn Edward Miller in Kalispell, Montana on March 14. And so the story begins and is why Glenn always purred when he drove through the mountains. His growing up years transitioned to Cut Bank when his dad took a job with Noble Drilling. His connections to his 1954 classmates and friends endured throughout his years.

Glenn and Vonnie McKeever were married in 1957. Five children were born to this union - Lanae, Scott, Kurt, Michelle and Joshua. Their marriage ended in divorce.

Glenn married Myrnette Lagerquist on Jan. 4, 1980. Forty years were filled with one happy memory after another and are deposited in the memory bank. He endearingly called Myrn his 'Little Norwegian' and showed his loyalty by embracing lutefisk.

The oil business was booming in eastern Montana when Glenn moved to Baker, Montana. Big 'M' Oilfield Service was founded in Baker in 1965 by Glenn, Junior McGee, and Bob McGee. Glenn later moved to Plentywood, Montana and started a satellite terminal. Glenn purchased his partners' interest later that same year. Big 'M' grew to 51 employees and created what Glenn referred to as his Big 'M' family.

Throughout the years, Glenn's other business partnerships included Basin Air Service, Sheridan Water Disposal, and communication towers which evolved because of his connection with his good friend, Bob Brenner, owner of Tab Electronics. He later managed NLO Equipment Rental and worked as a junior landman for Mike O'Toole. Glenn's business and personal motto was 'Why yell 'whoa' in a horse race?!' and he lived out his life with that attitude.

Glenn was a loyal Raiders fan, a true Gonzaga fan, and a proud Plentywood Wildcat fan. Glenn enjoyed snowmobiling, ice fishing at Little Bear Lake, and goose and pheasant hunting with his dogs. He forged many strong friendships along the way, and his out of state hunting buddies referred to him as 'Mr. Cabella.' He was also an avid big game hunter and took pride in his pack horses. The Bob Marshall Wilderness was a favorite destination.

Glenn's true passion was golf. He was very active in the Plentywood Golf Club, overseeing many improvements over the years. He volunteered as a golf coach at Plentywood High School for many years. Many of Glenn's former golf students continued to keep in touch with him, relaying their family golf stories, and he loved hearing from them. Glenn golfed competitively in the Montana State Seniors Championship Golf Tournament for several years. One of the highlights of Glenn's life was attending the Masters in Augusta, Georgia with his nephew, Ty Heppner.

After Glenn's ALS diagnosis at Mayo Clinic in 2015, he told Myrnette, 'We're going to live, love, laugh, pray, and mix it up a little bit.' And that's exactly what he did.

A vigil was held while Glenn was alive. He heard the 'I love you's,' felt the prayers, shared great memories, loved the phone calls and visits, and cherished each and every minute of every day. He loved time spent with his wife, children, and grandchildren and felt so blessed to have a loving family. He had a community of friends across the country who supported him and the family, and he truly felt loved.

Glenn Miller, age 84, passed away peacefully early Monday morning, Sept. 7, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital surrounded by his loving family, loyal friends, Danny and Val Moore, and his outstanding caregivers.

Glenn is survived by his wife of 40 years, Myrnette Lagerquist Miller; daughter Lanae Laurias; son Scott (Kirsten) Miller and their daughter Elie; daughter Michelle (Steve) Gebe and their children Hannah August, Hallie August, Annie Gebe, John (Kori) Gebe, and great granddaughter Charli; son Joshua Miller; brother Bob (Lita) Miller; sister Verena (Chuck) Farrell; brother-in-law Alan (Rhoda) Lagerquist; sister-in-law Linda (Ralph) Heppner. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews and their families.

Glenn is preceded in death by his son Kurt Edward; parents Chester Glenn and Mary Ellen Miller; sister Carol (Bert) Guith; mother-in-law Muriel Lagerquist and father-in-law Ted Lagerquist.

We would like to thank Adam Graham, Dr. Kirk Stoner, and the amazing and compassionate caregivers at Sheridan Memorial Hospital. In lieu of flowers, we encourage you to donate to Sheridan Healthcare Foundation.

Fulkerson Funeral Home of Plentywood has charge of arrangements: read the complete obituary, post remembrances, send cards and flowers online at www.fulkersonsplentywood.com