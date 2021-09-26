Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Billings Gazette
Billings Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Glenna M. Love
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory
1001 Alderson Avenue
Billings, MT

Glenna M. Love

Glenna M. Love was born to Elmer and Daisy Bennett on July 14, 1938, in Billings She passed away at age 83 at St. Vincent Healthcare after a short illness.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Stan; brother Richard; brother Roy; sister Helen; and half-sister Isabelle.

She is survived by her sister, Ethel (Garry) Crosser; and daughters, Hope (Spencer) Irwin, Fay Love, Toni (Greg) Fisher and Gayl (Steven Kroll); and three grandsons.

No services are planned. Cremation has taken place.

Donations may be made to YVAS, BARK, Help for Homeless Pets or the animal rescue of your choice.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.


Published by Billings Gazette on Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Glenna was gracious in always extending a "Bed and Breakfast" to this sister and her husband when we visited Billings. I will miss sharing our family history with her. My heartfelt "thank you" to our niece Tana Bishop who was mindful of Glenna's needs and well being during the last years of her life.
Ethel Bennett Crosser
Family
October 10, 2021
Gayle so sorry to see of your Moms passing. I never got to make earrings with her, which was our plan. Loads of prayers to you and your family. Big hugs.
Jimmye Krieger
Friend
September 26, 2021
Faye and family, I am so sorry about your mom's passing. Her love will shine within you forever, may she rest in peace. Janis
Janis Duffy
September 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results