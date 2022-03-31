Gordon Fletcher Jackson

Gordon Fletcher Jackson passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Billings Clinic, due to kidney failure. Gordon was born on Feb. 19, 1939, to Chester and Velma Shy Jackson in Billings.

He graduated from Billings Senior High School in 1957, and attended Eastern Montana College, graduating with a degree in Education, and later a Masters in Social Work from the University of Utah. While attending EMC, Gordon met Carolyn, the love of his life, and they were blessed with four children.

Gordon led a life of service, working at Pine Hills School for Boys, Eastern Montana Industries, Eastern Montana Health Center as a counselor and assistant administrator. Throughout his career, he counseled many with his respected guidance and unconditional compassion.

Gordon's love of athletics and talent at mentoring led him to be one of Miles City's most highly regarded coaches. He was a large man with a loud voice, and many stories can be told after 30-plus years of coaching Little Guy and Junior High Football. Gordy also loved to play racquetball. He enjoyed competing in area tournaments including The Big Sky State Games. His bravado, intensity and sense of humor were Jackson trademarks that were certainly passed on to his children and grandchildren. Gordy was one of a kind, and loved by so many. He was truly a legend in Miles City and Southeastern Montana.

Gordon's pride and joy was his family. While raising his children, he spent hours working, umpiring and coaching to selflessly provide for them. He was a devoted grandfather attending events, cheering them on, and being there whenever they needed him. He adored his lovely wife Carolyn, and oftentimes you might catch Gordon with a tearful eye, expressing his love for her and his family. They loved to reminisce about the good and not-so-good times that made up their beautiful life together.

Gordon was preceded in death by his mother, father, son Joshua, and nephew Matthew. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn, of 59 years; his oldest son, Trevor and wife Linda; his daughter, Ashley Johnson and her daughters Avery Shy and Lily Jean; his youngest daughter, Cecily McDonald, husband Patrick, and their daughters Ali and Aria Carolyn; Josh's wife Carol; Josh's children, Gabriel and wife Carolyn Esteves and their children Isabelle and Wyatt; Alicia Esteves and her son Kylan; and Stella and Hank Jackson. Gordon is also survived by his brother Cody and wife Leslie, and Cody's son Kevin and wife Amy.

Visitation will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 2, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave., followed by the funeral at 1 p.m. Burial is at Sunset Memorial Gardens on Central Ave.

Memorials may be made to Miles City Little Guy Football and Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.