Gordon L. Kirschenmann

Gordon L. Kirschenmann, 74, of Hardin, passed away Oct. 26, 2020. He worked for many years and retired from Morrison-Knudsen at the Sarpy Creek Coal mine.

He is survived by his children, Michelle (Jerry) Martinez of Rio Rancho, NM, Thomas (Tara) Kirschenmann of Billings, and Jessica Kirschenmann of Billings; his two grandchildren, Zoe and Tripp Gordon Kirschenmann. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters, Bob & Sherry Kirschenmann of Hardin, Jeanine and Richard Reiss of Helena, Marilyn & Bob Jones of Boise, ID, and Ron Kirschenmann of Alabama. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews. At his request, no services are planned. A private family gathering will be held at a later date. Bullis Mortuary has been entrusted with the arrangements.


Published by Billings Gazette on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Our brother was so special. He had a huge heart and full of love. We will always miss him. Love you Gordon
Bob and Sherry Kirschenmann
October 30, 2020
Condolences so sorry to hear about Gordon.
Dorothy Schuman
October 29, 2020
we had so many laughs and good times, tell Donnie hi for me.
Linda Piperk
October 29, 2020