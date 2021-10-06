Menu
Graidon Otto Herbel
2004 - 2021
BORN
2004
DIED
2021

Graidon (Grady) Otto Herbel

Nov. 1, 2004 – Oct. 1, 2021

Graidon (Grady) Otto Herbel passed away peacefully at Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City. Graidon was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church and an organ donor. Graidon loved God, his family and friends, the US Flag, all animals (except spiders and wasps), and teaching people to-do things. Graidon was a fantastic athlete, never met a stranger (much like his dad and grandpa), and loved all things outdoors. His four favs were his family, friends, country music and fast (loud) pickups. He was listening to COWPOLK BY EDDIE ARNOLD on his way to haul cows earlier Sunday morning, which fit him so well. His honorary pallbearers are all his family and friends. Rest in Peace Grady.

Grady meaning Noble, Strong

Joshua 1:9-Be strong and of good courage; do not be afraid, nor be dismayed, for The Lord your God is with you wherever you go.

A memorial will be held Saturday Oct. 9, 2021 at 2 pm, Big Horn County Fair Grounds Hardin.

Reception afterward at Fort Custer Golf Course meat and desert provided. Please bring a salad if you would like to. Flowers may be sent to Reisig Agency 631 N. Center Ave. Hardin. Cards may be sent to Rt. 1 Box 1078 Hardin.


Published by Billings Gazette on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Big Horn County Fair Grounds
Hardin, MT
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
West High HE department
October 7, 2021
As the times passes, and as you begin life's new routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support and prayers of family and friends. We are so very sorry for your loss.
Pat & Sandi Breckenridge
October 6, 2021
God bless your family.
Larry H Miller
October 6, 2021
Herbel and Blomquist families Sharing in your sadness as you remember your loved one. Wishing you strength and comfort through this difficult time. I'm so sorry for your loss.
Bobbi Poser and Family
Friend
October 6, 2021
