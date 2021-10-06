Graidon (Grady) Otto Herbel

Nov. 1, 2004 – Oct. 1, 2021

Graidon (Grady) Otto Herbel passed away peacefully at Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City. Graidon was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church and an organ donor. Graidon loved God, his family and friends, the US Flag, all animals (except spiders and wasps), and teaching people to-do things. Graidon was a fantastic athlete, never met a stranger (much like his dad and grandpa), and loved all things outdoors. His four favs were his family, friends, country music and fast (loud) pickups. He was listening to COWPOLK BY EDDIE ARNOLD on his way to haul cows earlier Sunday morning, which fit him so well. His honorary pallbearers are all his family and friends. Rest in Peace Grady.

Grady meaning Noble, Strong

Joshua 1:9-Be strong and of good courage; do not be afraid, nor be dismayed, for The Lord your God is with you wherever you go.

A memorial will be held Saturday Oct. 9, 2021 at 2 pm, Big Horn County Fair Grounds Hardin.

Reception afterward at Fort Custer Golf Course meat and desert provided. Please bring a salad if you would like to. Flowers may be sent to Reisig Agency 631 N. Center Ave. Hardin. Cards may be sent to Rt. 1 Box 1078 Hardin.