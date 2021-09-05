Greg Senitte

Greg Senitte, 47, passed away Sept. 1, 2021. He was determined to beat the devastating disease, Glioblastoma, so he could have more time with his three boys, but the Lord had bigger plans for him.

Greg was born Oct. 22, 1973 in Thermopolis, Wyoming to Bob and Patty Senitte. Less than a year later he and his family moved to Cody, Wyoming where he spent the remainder of his childhood. Greg attended Cody High School where he enjoyed playing tennis, baseball, and basketball. He graduated in 1992 and headed to University of Mary in Bismark, ND where he played on the tennis team and enjoyed the college life there for a few years before moving to Billings.

Greg didn't particularly enjoy school so everyone was surprised when he decided he wanted to study Elementary Education. Greg worked hard to earn his degree from MSU-Billings. He taught for Billings Public School District for 4 years, teaching 5th grade at Meadowlark Elementary and 6th grade at Bitterroot Elementary. He went on to get his Master's degree from MSU-Bozeman and became a principal first at Bitterroot, then Alkali, and lastly at Rose Park. He touched numerous lives and he loved every minute of it. Kids were his passion and the kids thought as much of Greg as he did of them.

Greg was always looking for adventure and he recently did a sky diving adventure in Las Vegas. He always loved going to Disneyland and being surrounded by family. One of Greg's favorite things to do was to go to the family cabin in Crandall where he loved to fish and play cornhole. He loved watching his three boys play sports and rooting for his beloved Dallas Cowboys.

While married to Nancy, he was blessed with the greatest accomplishment of his life with the birth of his three boys whom he loved fiercely and unconditionally. Caden Michael blessed his life in 2000, followed by Ryan Patrick in 2003 and Dean Christopher in 2009. His boys were his life, and he would do anything for them.

He is survived by his three sons of Billings; his parents Bob and Patty Senitte of Cody; sisters Sheri (Rod) Schutzman and Windy (Brad) Smith of Cody; girlfriend and love of his life Kari Econom of Billings; nieces Brooke (Bryan) Lozier, Cierra (Trey) Blough, Shaylee (Alex) Poole, Torrie Schutzman, and Sadie Smith all of Cody; and nephews TJ and Kolby Smith of Cody; and great nephews Dawson and Nolan Lozier, and Courtland Blough.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents Bim and Hilda Maiden & Harold and Martha Iverson, his uncle Lee Maiden, and his aunt Patty Kallem.

Funeral services will be at Ballard Funeral Home on Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 10:00 am. Graveside services will follow at Riverside-Graham cemetery and then a luncheon at the Cody Elks Lodge. There will be an additional service held at the American Lutheran Church in Billings on Saturday Sept. 11, at 10:00 am. All are welcome.

Condolences can be sent on Greg's memorial page at www.BallardFH.com