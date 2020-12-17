Gregg Steven Nicol

Gregg Steven Nicol, 60 years old, of Billings, Montana, passed away on Dec. 8, 2020.

He lived a long, happy life and died peacefully after a short time in the hospital. He was born to Beverly A. Nicol and Robert H. Nicol, on Feb. 28, 1960 in Billings, Montana.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 21 years, Toni Nicol and his children, son Steven Nicol and his wife Lisa, daughter Dani Nicol, Stepson Joel Pitsch and his wife Angela, and Stepdaughter Marci Pitsch. He was a beloved Grandfather to five grandsons, Marci's boys Marcus, Blaze, Kurtis, and Joel and Angela's boys Kadence and Grayson. Gregg will also be fondly remembered by his sister Vicki French, her husband Alan French, his two nieces Kendra and Kyle and his nephew Keir. He is preceded in death by his Father Robert H. Nicol.

Gregg had many different jobs through the years. He did auto body work on cars for many years and excelled at it. He had a passion for cars and was always working on one. Not only did he repair cars for work, but this was also his hobby and enjoyment. Gregg also had risked his life for many years as a volunteer firefighter for the Blue Creek Fire Department. He also did many different things working with the Labors Union for several years.

He enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, boating, water and snow skiing. Gregg spent many summers with his family at their cabin at Flathead lake. Gregg and his wife Toni purchased a cabin at Cooney Reservoir a few years ago where he spent his last few summers just enjoying life. He was always telling jokes and making everyone laugh. He was a great husband, father, son, and grandfather and will be greatly missed.