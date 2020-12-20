Gus W. Salbador, Jr.

The Rev. Dr. Gus William Salbador, Jr, 91, died on Nov. 28, 2020 in Mount Vernon, Washington from heart disease. Gus was living independently until 2 weeks prior to his death.

Gus was born Nov. 5, 1929 in Lake Charles, LA the middle child of three and only son. His parents were Anna May Fletcher and Gus W Salbador, Sr. After a brief time in the US Navy, Gus used the GI Bill to attend Stephen F Austin State College graduating in 1954. It was there that he met the love of his life Jane after being set up on a blind date. On June 7, 1952, Gus and Jane married at Christ Episcopal Church in Nacogdoches, Texas.

Gus went on to attend and graduate from Texas A&M Veterinary college in College Station earning a DVM degree in 1958. His veterinary degree took Gus and Jane to Montana, Siskiyou County California, Las Vegas (Circus Circus) and Texas again. Gus and Jane (and their children Sydnie and Bill) eventually landed in Billings, Montana for 20+ years. It was during this time that Gus decided to return to school and, in his late 50's, Gus embarked on another degree path graduating in 1990 with a Master's of Divinity from the University of Saskatchewan in Saskatoon.

From there the road led to Honduras and a 6 year medical missionary adventure living on the Island of Roatan. In addition to his work as a priest, Gus was trained in hyperbaric oxygen therapy and was a licensed private pilot. He flew many injured divers to the hyperbaric chamber located on Roatan. This part of Gus and Jane's journey led to many fun tales and many enduring friendships. After Honduras, Gus and Jane moved to Wyoming for 11+ years where Gus served as a priest at an Episcopal church in Saratoga and served the Diocese of Wyoming in Laramie as Canon to the Ordinary. They moved to Washington State in 2009 to be closer to their children.

Gus lovingly and competently became Jane's caregiver during those years in Skagit County. Gus was a man of great faith and a dedicated and loving family man. He was an excellent cook, he loved traveling and a great adventure. Gus loved learning and reading almost anything especially about history, and he loved watching a great movie or series. A favorite series was Lonesome Dove.

He is survived by his daughter Sydnie (Bill) Sliker, of Seattle, Washington, his son Bill (Diem) of Eugene, Oregon, grandchildren Sarah Sliker, Samuel Salbador, Hannah Salbador, Zachary Sliker & David Salbador, sister Lou Ann Lott of Beaumont, Texas and many lifelong friends.

Memorial donations may be made to: Amani for Africa USA Foundation, 100 North 27th Street, Suite 305, Billings, MT 59101, The American Heart Association/ American Stroke Association, PO Box 742030, Los Angeles, CA 90074 or a charity of your choice.

There are more stories and adventures too many to share. Consider sharing yours with his family. A life well lived. He was a faithful, loving man and was loved by many.

Services are pending due to current Covid19 restrictions.