Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Billings Gazette
Billings Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gus W. Salbador Jr.
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hawthorne Funeral Home
1825 E. COLLEGE WAY
Mount Vernon, WA

Gus W. Salbador, Jr.

The Rev. Dr. Gus William Salbador, Jr, 91, died on Nov. 28, 2020 in Mount Vernon, Washington from heart disease. Gus was living independently until 2 weeks prior to his death.

Gus was born Nov. 5, 1929 in Lake Charles, LA the middle child of three and only son. His parents were Anna May Fletcher and Gus W Salbador, Sr. After a brief time in the US Navy, Gus used the GI Bill to attend Stephen F Austin State College graduating in 1954. It was there that he met the love of his life Jane after being set up on a blind date. On June 7, 1952, Gus and Jane married at Christ Episcopal Church in Nacogdoches, Texas.

Gus went on to attend and graduate from Texas A&M Veterinary college in College Station earning a DVM degree in 1958. His veterinary degree took Gus and Jane to Montana, Siskiyou County California, Las Vegas (Circus Circus) and Texas again. Gus and Jane (and their children Sydnie and Bill) eventually landed in Billings, Montana for 20+ years. It was during this time that Gus decided to return to school and, in his late 50's, Gus embarked on another degree path graduating in 1990 with a Master's of Divinity from the University of Saskatchewan in Saskatoon.

From there the road led to Honduras and a 6 year medical missionary adventure living on the Island of Roatan. In addition to his work as a priest, Gus was trained in hyperbaric oxygen therapy and was a licensed private pilot. He flew many injured divers to the hyperbaric chamber located on Roatan. This part of Gus and Jane's journey led to many fun tales and many enduring friendships. After Honduras, Gus and Jane moved to Wyoming for 11+ years where Gus served as a priest at an Episcopal church in Saratoga and served the Diocese of Wyoming in Laramie as Canon to the Ordinary. They moved to Washington State in 2009 to be closer to their children.

Gus lovingly and competently became Jane's caregiver during those years in Skagit County. Gus was a man of great faith and a dedicated and loving family man. He was an excellent cook, he loved traveling and a great adventure. Gus loved learning and reading almost anything especially about history, and he loved watching a great movie or series. A favorite series was Lonesome Dove.

He is survived by his daughter Sydnie (Bill) Sliker, of Seattle, Washington, his son Bill (Diem) of Eugene, Oregon, grandchildren Sarah Sliker, Samuel Salbador, Hannah Salbador, Zachary Sliker & David Salbador, sister Lou Ann Lott of Beaumont, Texas and many lifelong friends.

Memorial donations may be made to: Amani for Africa USA Foundation, 100 North 27th Street, Suite 305, Billings, MT 59101, The American Heart Association/ American Stroke Association, PO Box 742030, Los Angeles, CA 90074 or a charity of your choice.

There are more stories and adventures too many to share. Consider sharing yours with his family. A life well lived. He was a faithful, loving man and was loved by many.

Services are pending due to current Covid19 restrictions. Please share your thoughts of Gus and sign the online guest register at www.hawthornefh.com Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA


Published by Billings Gazette on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hawthorne Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Gus and I were priests in Wyoming - I had many conversations with him whenever clergy got together. He was a passionate servant of God who recruited many people in the diocese to accompany him to Central America on mission trips. My fondest memory of him is Gus telling me of the time he had to treat a circus elephant with an intestinal disorder in Las Vegas. It remains the funniest story of veterinary life I've ever heard. Rest in peace, good and faithful servant.
Daniel Crawford
Friend
January 8, 2021
I was a friend of Gus's son Bill while he was in high school. I spent a lot of time over at the Salbador house and always enjoyed my time with Gus. Gus always supported me as I was growing up and I appreciated his kind actions. Bill was my best man in my wedding, and Gus helped me write my wedding vows. I have good memories of those days. Sadly, as time and distance occurred, I had not seen Gus since that day. Rest In Peace
Tim Mosbacher
Acquaintance
December 23, 2020
Have so many wonderful memories of both Gus and Jane at St Luke's, especially the year you introduced us to Mardi Gras. So many of us prayed for you all when you went to Seminary -- we knew you would be a very special priest, just like you were a great, loving vet!! You greeted young and old with a smile, often a joke, and always a prayer. My condolences to your family.
Karen Ford
Friend
December 20, 2020
My name is Brigid Pitts, and I work for Commercial Bank in Nacogdoches. I had the pleasure of speaking to Mr. Salbador on the phone a few times and got to meet him once when he came in the bank. Each time I spoke to him, he was so kind, and it always touched me the way that he spoke about his wife, both before and after her passing. It was clear that he loved her dearly and missed her desperately when she was gone. I feel blessed to have crossed his path, even in such a small way. Prayers for your family as you grieve your loss.
Brigid Pitts
December 19, 2020
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results