Guy C. Glenn

Guy Charles Glenn was born to Joseph and Helen Glenn in Parma, Ohio in 1930. He received his undergraduate education from Denison University and graduated from the University of Cincinnati Medical School in 1957. He enrolled in the United States Army and served for twenty years, retiring with the rank of Colonel. He was stationed in San Francisco, Stuttgart, (Germany,) Spokane, and then in London where he was attached to the Royal Army Medical College. Other posts included Denver and El Paso, Texas. He published over 25 professional papers and presented others at medical meetings and seminars. He accumulated numerous accolades, including the Army Commendation Medal, the Legion of Merit, The College of American Pathologists Presidential Honors Medal and he became a Paul Harris Fellow of Rotary International. He married Lucia Howarth in 1953. They had three daughters, Kathryn, Carolyn and Cynthia.

Upon retiring the family moved to Billings where he became Chief of the Pathology department and Chief of Staff at Saint Vincent Healthcare. Wife Lucia died in 2009 and daughter, Kathryn died in 2012.

In 2015 he married widow and long-time friend, Elizabeth McNamer. He died at Saint Vincent Healthcare on October 4, 2020.

Guy lived life graciously. He was widely admired, loved and respected and preferred to do good deeds quietly, without a lot of fanfare.

A memorial service will be held at Saint Andrew's Presbyterian Church with graveside services directly following at Sunset Memorial.

Guy is survived by his wife, Elizabeth, his daughters, Carolyn and Cynthia, son-in-law, Dr. David Walker and three grandchildren, Daniel, Emily and Lindsey.

Donations may be made in his memory to Saint Vincent's Foundation, Saint Andrew's Presbyterian Church, the Billings Symphony, or the Wounded Warrior Project, www.woundedwarrior.org .

'Good night, sweet prince, and flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.'

--Shakespeare