Hal David Haefer
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dahl Funeral Chapels - Billings
10 Yellowstone Avenue
Billings, MT

Hal David Haefer

Hal David Haefer, a wonderful husband, brother, uncle, friend, and patriot, left this earthly life in Billings on 22 Jan. 2021, at 11:11 (military time), after a courageous battle with cancer.

Hal was born on 12 Aug. 1942, to Maxine Sarah Eschler and biological father, Wilhelm David Meyers, in Great Falls, Montana. When Hal was four years old, Donald Maxwell Haefer became his Dad. Hal graduated from Great Falls High School in 1960. He received degrees in psychology, sociology, and teaching from Montana State College in Bozeman. He was a member of Delta-Lambda Chapter of Kappa Sigma Fraternity.

Hal enlisted in the Army on 06 Aug. 1965. He was a Military Intelligence Specialist, with a Top Secret security clearance and a job title of Special Agent. He was in the first class of Special Agents to ever be assigned to a Combat Unit. At Fort Benning, GA, he trained as a paratrooper and received his Silver Wings in 1966. Later in 1966 he was transferred to Vietnam where he became part of 5th Special Forces. Hal was proud, honored and humbled to serve as a Green Beret. He was discharged on 24 May 1968 with a rank of Sergeant E-5.

While Hal was working on his Master's degree in career guidance counseling at Northern MT College in 1973, he met the love of his life, Laura Lee Knight, over a game of Hearts when she attended a 3-week workshop at NMC. They were married on 17 Aug. 1974, in Glasgow, MT. Their first year was spent in Simms where he was the high school counselor. Then they established a home in Poplar for the next thirty years where they were a part of the Poplar Public School. Hal retired from counseling in 2002, and in 2004 they moved to Billings.

Hal's greatest interests were skiing, reading, driving fast and photographing wildlife. He was a huge Harry Potter fan and also a John Denver fan. He was one of an 'elite' group of readers who have successfully tackled the novel, War and Peace. He was well-known for his quick wit!

In May of 2010 Hal began his cancer journey. He dealt with his medical problems with strength, courage and perseverance through his faith in Jesus. He was happy, comfortable and at peace. 'I've check marked all the boxes of a wonderful life.' The family is grateful for the care and attention that Hal received at the Billings Clinic, especially from Dr. Gail Kleman, Dr. Michael Kidd, Diane Truchot, NP, and Kyle Raymond, PA, the nurses who tended to him in the infusion center, and his phlebotomists-Becky, Billie and Shay. Thanks for the memories and the Pepsi, too. Thank you, too, to Dr. Shellye Burrows and her nurse, Tina, at the VA Clinic for their care.

Hal is survived by his wife, Laura; his sisters Sharon Hagel, Linda (Ridge) Ellis, and Renee Haefer; his sisters-in-law Julie (Charles) Swanson, Sharleen (Ed) Clark, and Doris (Rick) Leader; Uncle James Haefer; many special nieces and nephews; cousins and great friends. He was predeceased by his parents and recently, a great-niece.

A celebration of life is planned in the spring. Donations in Hal's memory may be made to Wounded Warrior Project (4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256), Friendship House (3123 8th Ave. South, Billings, MT 59101) or a charity of your choice. Hal's complete obituary is available at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com


Published by Billings Gazette on Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry you had to leave us Hal We still have to get our 60th reunion in and you will be remembered
Jean Annau
March 22, 2021
I met "Hal" (as I knew him) in the Summer of 1973 at Northern Montana College. I was a rising high school sophomore and my mother, a teacher at Scobey, was attending summer school. Because of that, I was allowed to stay in my own room in the dorm for summer students. Hal was one of those students. I enjoyed hanging out with him and he indeed made an enduring impression on me; I am glad I knew him. While I was a high school kid and he an adult graduate student, he treated me with respect and made me feel as if I were his peer. Thank you for your service, Mr. Haefer, not only for your military service, but for all those years as a school counselor as well. If you were not aware of it before, now you know the wonderful influence you had on so many people in both your professional and personal lives. Much respect, my friend. Until we meet again, Fr. Gregory Ned Blevins Summerville SC
Rev. Gregory Ned Blevins
February 28, 2021
Mr Haefer will be missed very much I sat and visited him many time while in high school GOD bless
Ward Dehner
February 28, 2021
Hal will be missed by all who knew him. His sense of humor and professionalism is what I remember. God Bless you are in my prayers Laura.
Penny Kaleva
February 26, 2021
I was sad to hear of Hal´s passing. What a nice man. I enjoyed any time I got to visit with him. I´ve thought about both Hal and Laura often over the years. We have an ornament on our tree each year that came from you. My prayers include you, Laura!
Shawn Harris
February 26, 2021
My sincere condolences to your family.
Shari Daniels
February 26, 2021
Deepest Condolences to Mr. Haefer´s family. He was my counselor at PHS from 1977-1980. Her was so kind and with a great sense of humor, but he also had no problem telling me when I was out of line. I am sure the Angels danced when he came home.
Corrine Kaschube Kveseth
February 26, 2021
Prayers and deepest condolences going out to Laura and the rest of Hal's family and friends. Hal was so much admired and loved by all of us students from Poplar. He touched all of our lives by being so caring and kind and wanting the very best for us and our future. He will deeply be missed.
Mathew K Paulson
February 26, 2021
So sorry for your loss Mrs. Hafer, Mr. Hafer was my counselor in 1997. He was a good person to talk always given good advice to use students at PHS . Prayers to u Mrs. Hafer God be with you at time.
Matt Olson
February 26, 2021
Dear sweet Laura , We are so deeply sorry to learn today of your husband Hal`s passing. Love, Caring and Prayers Jerry and Karen Oakland
Jerry and Karen Oakland
February 25, 2021
So sorry to hear of your loss. Mr. Haefer was my counselor in Poplar, I graduated in 1977. I remember him always having a smile on his face as, always walking down the halls talking with students, he really seemed to care about his students. Prayers to all his family and friends.
Lori
February 25, 2021
So sorry for your loss Thinking of you with prayer
Donna Fox
February 25, 2021
