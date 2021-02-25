Hal David Haefer

Hal David Haefer, a wonderful husband, brother, uncle, friend, and patriot, left this earthly life in Billings on 22 Jan. 2021, at 11:11 (military time), after a courageous battle with cancer.

Hal was born on 12 Aug. 1942, to Maxine Sarah Eschler and biological father, Wilhelm David Meyers, in Great Falls, Montana. When Hal was four years old, Donald Maxwell Haefer became his Dad. Hal graduated from Great Falls High School in 1960. He received degrees in psychology, sociology, and teaching from Montana State College in Bozeman. He was a member of Delta-Lambda Chapter of Kappa Sigma Fraternity.

Hal enlisted in the Army on 06 Aug. 1965. He was a Military Intelligence Specialist, with a Top Secret security clearance and a job title of Special Agent. He was in the first class of Special Agents to ever be assigned to a Combat Unit. At Fort Benning, GA, he trained as a paratrooper and received his Silver Wings in 1966. Later in 1966 he was transferred to Vietnam where he became part of 5th Special Forces. Hal was proud, honored and humbled to serve as a Green Beret. He was discharged on 24 May 1968 with a rank of Sergeant E-5.

While Hal was working on his Master's degree in career guidance counseling at Northern MT College in 1973, he met the love of his life, Laura Lee Knight, over a game of Hearts when she attended a 3-week workshop at NMC. They were married on 17 Aug. 1974, in Glasgow, MT. Their first year was spent in Simms where he was the high school counselor. Then they established a home in Poplar for the next thirty years where they were a part of the Poplar Public School. Hal retired from counseling in 2002, and in 2004 they moved to Billings.

Hal's greatest interests were skiing, reading, driving fast and photographing wildlife. He was a huge Harry Potter fan and also a John Denver fan. He was one of an 'elite' group of readers who have successfully tackled the novel, War and Peace. He was well-known for his quick wit!

In May of 2010 Hal began his cancer journey. He dealt with his medical problems with strength, courage and perseverance through his faith in Jesus. He was happy, comfortable and at peace. 'I've check marked all the boxes of a wonderful life.' The family is grateful for the care and attention that Hal received at the Billings Clinic, especially from Dr. Gail Kleman, Dr. Michael Kidd, Diane Truchot, NP, and Kyle Raymond, PA, the nurses who tended to him in the infusion center, and his phlebotomists-Becky, Billie and Shay. Thanks for the memories and the Pepsi, too. Thank you, too, to Dr. Shellye Burrows and her nurse, Tina, at the VA Clinic for their care.

Hal is survived by his wife, Laura; his sisters Sharon Hagel, Linda (Ridge) Ellis, and Renee Haefer; his sisters-in-law Julie (Charles) Swanson, Sharleen (Ed) Clark, and Doris (Rick) Leader; Uncle James Haefer; many special nieces and nephews; cousins and great friends. He was predeceased by his parents and recently, a great-niece.

A celebration of life is planned in the spring. Donations in Hal's memory may be made to Wounded Warrior Project (4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256), Friendship House (3123 8th Ave. South, Billings, MT 59101) or a charity of your choice. Hal's complete obituary is available at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com