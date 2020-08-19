Harold Bryan Slavens

Harold Bryan Slavens, age 88, took his last earthly breath on the morning of August 15, 2020, with his youngest daughter Jennifer by his side. His daughter Sandra passed away just nine days prior and her loss left a piece of him empty.

Harold (Hal) was born in Billings, Montana on July 6, 1932 to Herschel and Margaret Slavens. The family lived in Molt and Hal had a full youth working at the General Store alongside his father and hunting gophers. He went to Eastern Montana College where he met his wife, Laraine Benson Slavens. Hal enlisted in the United States Army at the age of 21 and spent the next 20 years serving in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars, retiring as a Major from the United States Army.

Hal and Laraine had 3 children, Donald, Sandra, and Jennifer whom they loved immensely. They spent their early days travelling to many Army bases in the United States and Europe before the family eventually came back to Billings, MT in 1977. Hal spent his retirement busying himself as a volunteer in many capacities, but his biggest joy was being a Shriner. He devoted many years to the Al Bedoo Shrine and had a passion helping children who were burn victims receive the help they needed through the Shriners Hospital. When Hal was not at the Shrine he was helping to raise his four grandchildren, Jason, Matthew, Emily and Katherine. Taking them to baseball games, teaching them to mow the lawn, or correcting their grammar. He was a kind and loving man who showed everyone that love is an action, not just something you say.

Hal will be missed by his daughter Jennifer Slavens, sister Susanne Carman, sister-in-law Collyn Slavens, grandchildren Jasoyn, Matthew, Emily and Katherine Harris, and great granddaughter Peyton. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, as well as grand nieces and nephews. Harold is preceded in death by his parents Herschel and Margaret Slavens, wife Laraine Slavens, son Donald Slavens, daughter Sandra Harris, and brother William 'Bill' Slavens. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com

A graveside service will be held with family at Yellowstone National Cemetery on Friday, August 21st.