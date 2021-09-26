Helen Miller Deines

Helen Miller Deines was born April 27, 1925 in Billings to Katherine and David Miller. She passed away on Sept. 22, 2021 in Billings. Her family lived in Huntley, Park City, and Billings where her father worked.

She met and married the love of her life, Harry Deines on March 12, 1944. They were married 64 years when her love passed away in 2008. Helen was a stay at home wife and mother of their two children, Harry James and Carol. She worked in the fields with Harry on their farms west of Billings.

They loved to dance and spend time with their friends and family like Sarah and Eddie Popp.

Helen and Harry loved to travel. When they retired they traveled to Arizona to spend time with their son, Harry James. They traveled to California and Nashville.

Helen and Harry were wonderful parents to their son Harry James and daughter Carol. Our love for them is and always will be everlasting.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents Katherine and David Miller and sisters Martha, Alvina, Esther, Freida, Clara and brother George. Her sister Marian Petersen is still with us.

Helen has two children, three grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and seven great great grandchildren. She will be sorely missed by both friends and family and mostly by her son and daughter.

Mom will join Daddy and family where she knows only joy, love, and happiness with the Lord.

Visitation is Monday, Sept. 27th from 2-5 with the funeral service on Tuesday, Sept. 28th at 12 p.m., both at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th Street West. Interment is at Sunset Memorial Gardens following the funeral service. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting smithfuneralchapels.com.