Helen Marie Schrumpf

Helen M. Schrumpf, 89, of Billings, passed away peacefully at St. Vincent's on August 30 in the city she loved. Helen was born on October 7, 1930 in Roberts, the youngest of five children of John and Fiina Dahlman, who immigrated from Finland, homesteading on a farm in Roberts. Helen attended Carbon County H.S. and Billings Senior. She married Harold Aubrey in 1948 and they had two children, Robert and Norene.

They lived and worked in Billings, Red Lodge and Cody. In 1964, they returned to Billings and Helen worked as a nurse's aide at St. Vincent's Hospital and later for Internal Medicine Associates with Drs. Hurley, Lemiere, and Byorth and later, Dr. Neal Sorensen, who was her faithful family physician until her death. Her last major working years were spent as a business owner where she ran a successful commercial cleaning business. In 1990, after 42 years of marriage, Harold passed away following a long battle with cancer.

In 1998 Helen married Rudy Espeland. They loved to travel and dance at the Elk's Club. The marriage was cut tragically short due to cancer three years later.

In October 2002, Helen married Louis Schrumpf. They enjoyed travel and playing cards until Louie passed away in August 2012. We, Helen's family, want to extend our sincere gratitude to everyone in the Schrumpf family for all their kindness and generosity to Helen over the past 18 years.

Helen faithfully attended church, enjoyed singing in choir, and gatherings at the First Christian Church in Billings. Helen was a member and officer of the Graduates, a spin-off of the Newcomers, a welcome wagon organization of Billings. Helen spent her last 9 months at Aspen View Retirement Community. She was making many new friends and was always eager to join activities and play pinochle.

Helen is preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Aila Prinkki, Sylvia Kent, Albert Dahlman and Arnie Dahlman. Helen is survived by her daughter, Norene (Robert) Shearer of Roundup; and son, Robert (Ladeen) Aubrey of Edmonton and Helen's grandchildren, John (Nadine) Aubrey and their children, Matthew and Alexander; Christopher (Christa) Aubrey and their children, Elizabeth and Sophia. She also leaves many nieces, nephews and step-children.

Helen will be laid to rest at Mountview Cemetery, next to her first husband Harold. A memorial service is being planned for the summer of 2021.