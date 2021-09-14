Helen Samuelson

Helen Samuelson entered peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Sept. 8, 2021. Her daughter was by her side during the end days and a beautiful nurse was with her, holding her hand and playing sweet music for her as she took her last breath.

Helen was born in Beach ND on April 30, 1938, to Ray and Clarice Kukowski. She grew up on the family ranch out of Beach and loved her horses. She went to a country school until she attended high school in Beach, She was very proud to have graduated from college with her degree in teaching. She moved to Billings to teach 4th grade and lived with her dear friend Karen Frank. They remain dear friends to this day. She always said, Karen is our family, and we all agree. Helen married George Samuelson and together they had two children. They raised their family in Glendive MT. They later divorced and Helen moved back to Billings where she did speech therapy and worked in retail.

Helen loved to play bridge. She played in many tournaments throughout her life and was an excellent player. She played bridge online once she was unable to go to bridge club. She played until two days before her passing. She also loved to dance. Any chance to go dancing, she took! She was the best dancer I have ever seen. There was always music playing in her home, and she danced with her cats, friends, or by herself if there was nobody else available.

Helen's brother Dick was her best friend growing up and when she lost him suddenly, it was the hardest time of her life. We rejoice that they are together again, and dancing for sure. She also adored her Grandma and asked for her two days before she died. She is smiling in heaven, reunited with her grandma and brother and her great grandson.

Helen is survived by her daughter Jennifer (Dan) LaPierre and their children Cara (Dale) Evans, and Adam (Hannah) LaPierre. Her son Thad Samuelson and his children Jordyn (Jermey) Ross, Taylor (Davin) Hojem and Hogan Samuelson. Her grandchildren Britain Lapierre, Dallas, Maylene, and Zane Ross, Carter and Kingsley Hojem.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, her brother Dick Kukowski, and her great grandson Caanan LaPierre.

Helen accepted Jesus Christ into her life a month ago and we are so excited we will see her again in heaven one day. Keep dancing in the sky mom. We love you airplane "hangers" full!

Upon Helen's wished there will be no funeral service. The family will have an intimate celebration of life.