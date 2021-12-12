Menu
Helen Elizabeth Tweed
1922 - 2021
BORN
1922
DIED
2021

Helen Elizabeth Tweed

Helen Elizabeth Tweed passed away on Dec. 2, 2021. She was born in Shoshoni, Wyoming on Oct. 1, 1922 to Esther and August George, one of four siblings. She grew up in Lander, Wyoming which is where she met her Loving husband.

Helen married Lenard 'Ben' Benjamin Tweed in 1942 and had the family they always dreamed of with three daughters: Sharron, Elaine, and Bobbie. They lived most of their married life in Billings, Montana, with a few short years in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Denver, Colorado, and Grass Valley, California. They lived their last 15 years in Spokane, Washington. They were married for 68 years before Ben passed in 2011. Helen is also preceded in death by her daughter, Elaine.

Helen had many jobs outside the home, but the ones she loved the most were being a Mom and Grandma. She was a loving mother, fiercely devoted wife, and the kindest grandmother to her six grandchildren and six great - grandchildren. She was famous for her embroidered tea towels, and her overall sewing skills. She made delicious chocolate chip and walnut cookies and played a mean hand of pinochle. Her playful sense of humor put those around her at ease and she found the good in anyone she met. She had generous spirit and was always willing to lend a hand or provide words of wisdom.

At 99 years of age, she left this world a legacy of love and family. She is survived by her daughters Sharron (Mike), Bobbie (Bob), Brother James George (Cathy), and son-in-law Robert S. Cone. She'll live on in the stories her family will tell with lots of laughter and smiles.

Per the Family wishes there will be a private family graveside at a later date.

Online guest book available: www.hudsonfh.com.


Published by Billings Gazette on Dec. 12, 2021.
Helen was such a sweet soul. She holds a very special spot in my heart. I will always cherish the very special memories I have with this dear and kind lady. She was a woman like no other in my life and even though I didn´t get the fortunate opportunity to visit with or see her over the last few years of her life I know she continued to bless those around her with her generous ways. I always referred to her as "Mrs. Santa Claus" because there was never a time that she didn´t have a smile on her face or a helping hand to offer to anyone who needed it. I worked with her for five years at Hennessys years ago and she taught me so much and was like a mother to me. I will miss her as I know many will. I love you Helen and know God is celebrating your arrival and the angels are rejoicing with you! May God bless you!
Kelly Klein
Friend
December 13, 2021
