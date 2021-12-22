Henry Albert 'Hank' Scobee

On Dec. 17, 2021 Hank Scobee, age 94, passed away at the VA Medical Center in Sheridan, Wyoming. Hank was born on March 5, 1927 in Allen County, Kansas. In the 1930s his family moved to Sheridan County, Wyoming. Hank lived the rest of his life in Sheridan County, Wyoming and Big Horn County, Montana. Hank is survived by his wife, Lauretta, children; Karen Pauley, Donna (Rick) Scott, George Scobee and John Scobee: six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.