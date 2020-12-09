Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Billings Gazette
Billings Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Henry VanMeter Stevens
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Dahl Funeral Chapels - Billings
10 Yellowstone Avenue
Billings, MT

Henry (Hank) Van Meter Stevens

Henry (Hank) Van Meter Stevens was born on June 26, 1936 in Sheridan, Wyoming. The only child of Julia (Davis) Stevens and Raymond A. Stevens, he was a true child of the West. He joined his parents, and children, Raymond and Julia, in heaven on Dec. 2, 2020.

After graduating from Reed College with a degree in economics, he met Thelma Stuart and they married in Pawhuska, OK in 1963. They moved to Billings, MT in winter 1975 they were active in the community for 46 years.

During a bout with rheumatic fever as a child, Hank developed a love of reading and technology. He never stopped learning and lived the motto, Carpe Diem! He enjoyed photography and had a special interest in capturing the moon in its many phases. An animal lover, he enjoyed many dogs, cats, occasional rabbit and strays that crossed his path. He loved classical music and the arts.

Hank was an amazing dad. He supported his daughters whatever their passions. He was known for making them breakfast and teaching them the art of pegging in cribbage. He was kind and generous, a great listener and adept at challenging one's thinking. His daughters and grandchildren relied on his wise advice.

Hank is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Thelma, his daughters, Lora, Krista and Rebecca, and his beloved grandchildren, Henry, Sebastian, Gabriel, Mariah, Brenna, Elizabeth, Peter, and Olivia, countless cousins and friends.

A mass celebrating his love of life will be held spring/summer of 2021 at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Billings with interment at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please do something kind for someone in need, take a walk and marvel at nature, and above all Seize the Day! Memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.


Published by Billings Gazette on Dec. 9, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Dahl Funeral Chapels - Billings
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Such a great guy, easy to visit with about anything. He will be missed immensely. Thinking of you all!
Curt & Julie Ferrin
December 10, 2020
My deepest sorrow for your loss Thelma.. prayers for all of the family. Hank was a great guy!
Sharon Karlson
December 10, 2020
Beautiful tribute to a great guy! My life is better for having known him. Love to you all
Marlane Sorg
December 9, 2020
Don't forget Sunny Bear! He & Thelma had a huge tree stump in the front yard & always decorated it for holidays & special occasions. We always looked forward to seeing it on our dog walks. He was such a special man.
Cheryl A Graner
December 9, 2020
I miss you grandfather, give mama a hug for me. I love you so much.
Brenna Stefanov
December 9, 2020
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results