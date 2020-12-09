Henry (Hank) Van Meter Stevens

Henry (Hank) Van Meter Stevens was born on June 26, 1936 in Sheridan, Wyoming. The only child of Julia (Davis) Stevens and Raymond A. Stevens, he was a true child of the West. He joined his parents, and children, Raymond and Julia, in heaven on Dec. 2, 2020.

After graduating from Reed College with a degree in economics, he met Thelma Stuart and they married in Pawhuska, OK in 1963. They moved to Billings, MT in winter 1975 they were active in the community for 46 years.

During a bout with rheumatic fever as a child, Hank developed a love of reading and technology. He never stopped learning and lived the motto, Carpe Diem! He enjoyed photography and had a special interest in capturing the moon in its many phases. An animal lover, he enjoyed many dogs, cats, occasional rabbit and strays that crossed his path. He loved classical music and the arts.

Hank was an amazing dad. He supported his daughters whatever their passions. He was known for making them breakfast and teaching them the art of pegging in cribbage. He was kind and generous, a great listener and adept at challenging one's thinking. His daughters and grandchildren relied on his wise advice.

Hank is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Thelma, his daughters, Lora, Krista and Rebecca, and his beloved grandchildren, Henry, Sebastian, Gabriel, Mariah, Brenna, Elizabeth, Peter, and Olivia, countless cousins and friends.

A mass celebrating his love of life will be held spring/summer of 2021 at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Billings with interment at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please do something kind for someone in need, take a walk and marvel at nature, and above all Seize the Day! Memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.