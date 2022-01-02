Horace 'Ed' Edward Hudson Sr.

Horace "Ed" Edward Hudson Sr., 82, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Dec. 19, 2021.

A gravesite interment will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at the Yellowstone National Cemetery. A memorial service and reception will follow at 12 p.m., at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 328 Shiloh Road, Billings.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Gideons International or Emmanuel Baptist Church- Ed Hudson Memorial.

A full obituary may be viewed at https://www.michelottisawyers.com.