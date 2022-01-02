Menu
Horace Edward "Ed" Hudson Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory
1001 Alderson Avenue
Billings, MT

Horace 'Ed' Edward Hudson Sr.

Horace "Ed" Edward Hudson Sr., 82, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Dec. 19, 2021.

A gravesite interment will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at the Yellowstone National Cemetery. A memorial service and reception will follow at 12 p.m., at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 328 Shiloh Road, Billings.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Gideons International or Emmanuel Baptist Church- Ed Hudson Memorial.

A full obituary may be viewed at https://www.michelottisawyers.com.


Published by Billings Gazette on Jan. 2, 2022.
I am so sorry for your loss. I babysat for Ed when his boys were young. Ed was also involved in getting me into Rainbow for Girls in Forsyth and then later on in life, I also worked at Montana Department of Transportation when Ed was with MCS. Ed was a kind, gentle man, who played a large part in my Christian life. My prayers go out to the family!
Kelly (Cartwright) Handley
January 2, 2022
