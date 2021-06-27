Irene M. Kinsell

Irene M. Kinsell, age 87, died on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Morningstar Senior Living community. Irene was born in 1934 in Chicago, to Bernard and Marie Wardinski. Irene earned her bachelor's degree in health and physical education in 1959 from Illinois State University and her master of education from North Texas State University in 1969.

She married the love of her life, Theodore A. Kinsell, on Dec. 23, 1961. Irene lived and taught school in several places before settling in Wapiti, Wyoming, in 1969. She briefly taught grade school in the Cody School District before becoming a teacher at Wapiti School from 1970 to 1995.

Irene, her husband Ted and their much-loved cat Buffy moved to Billings in May 2008. They were well known in their neighborhood and were frequently seen holding hands while walking together. Irene belonged to Christ's Church in Cody. She was a devout Christian and enjoyed participating in prayer. She could recite the Lord's Prayer from memory even in her later years.

Irene requested cremation. Her ashes were spread in two of her favorite spots near Wapiti. A memorial headstone for Irene is in section 17, Blk 65Y of the Riverside Cemetery in Cody, Wyoming.

Irene is survived by her husband, Theodore A. Kinsell. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Patricia Fancher and Barbara Hyson; and brother Bernard T. Wardinski Jr.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date.

Full obituary can be found at www.michelottisawyers.com.