Isabel Ann Chism Frederick
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021

Isabel Ann Chism Frederick

Isabel Ann Chism Frederick was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, cousin, coworker, and friend. Isabel was fiercely independent, tough as nails, a superb seamstress, and an expert gardener. Most of all, she was the best mom and grandmother any of us could have hoped to have.

Isabel was born May 15, 1947, in Denver and grew up in Miles City and Terry, the only child of Ina MacLeod Chism. Isabel attended West High School and Billings Business College. She was especially proud of her Scottish Highland heritage, performing and teaching Scottish dancing in her youth. She had visited the family home in Scotland and was planning another visit.

Isabel found joy and purpose in her work. She continued to work full-time, even while going through cancer treatment, right up until her death. Isabel spent forty-one years in the hospitality industry, traveling extensively and creating friendships across North America as an invaluable member of the Kampgrounds of America team. She loved serving the franchisees that she worked with and was excited for every new day.

Isabel passed on Dec. 28, 2021, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband, David Frederick; and her loving children: son Neil Dean Frederick of Nashville, daughter Heather Munsell and husband Jeff of Seattle, and daughter Mary Quandt and husband John of Boise. She had four beautiful grandchildren and a new granddaughter-in-law who were the light of her life: grandson Joshua Munsell and wife Noelle Ames of Seattle, granddaughter Kelsey Munsell of Seattle, grandson Jack Quandt of Boise, and granddaughter Ina Jane Quandt of Boise. Isabel also leaves behind her special cousin Kristi Koch. She was preceded by her grandmother Isabella MacLeod, mother Ina Chism, and aunt Ann McRae.

The family would like to give special thanks to Billings Clinic and Riverstone Hospice for their care. At Isabel's request, there will not be a public service. A private family celebration of Isabel's life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please send donations in her memory to Billings Clinic Foundation (PO Box 31031, Billings MT 59107-1031) with a note that they are for the hat exchange, a charity that was near and dear to Isabel's heart. For other memorials, please honor Isabel by performing small acts of kindness.


Published by Billings Gazette on Jan. 4, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
8 Entries
Dave and family so sorry to hear of Isabel's passing. I will always remember all the good times we had bowling on Friday nights and the get togethers we had playing cards. May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Nadine Nafts
Other
January 5, 2022
I was the manager of JoAnn Fabrics and always enjoyed visiting when your mom came into the store. She was a kind and special lady. God´s peace
Ione Bloom
Other
January 5, 2022
I have so many fond memories of the fun times I spent with Isabel skiing and cruising in Ina´s red Chevy! I am so sorry for your loss. I know she is irreplaceable. My heartfelt prayers to the family.
Candy Capp
Friend
January 4, 2022
Isabel and I worked together for 31 years at KOA and she became a friend as well as my co-worker. She will be missed dearly, my condolences to all of you during this difficult time.
Nicole Kreiger
Work
January 4, 2022
So long, "Izzy," you were the best.
Ray Todd
Friend
January 4, 2022
Heather and family, I am so sorry to hear of your Mom´s passing. She is an exceptional woman and I have fond memories of her when we were kids hanging out at your house. Thinking of you at this difficult time. ~ Laurie
Laurie Shotwell Robinson
January 4, 2022
HM
Family
January 4, 2022
I am so sorry for your loss. Isabel and I played cards way back in our early days of marriage. She was so much fun and full of compassion. I know your memories of her will keep you all together. Blessings to all of you.
Susan Nybo
Friend
January 4, 2022
