Isabel (Scherr) Heinz

Isabel (Scherr) Heinz, age 93, died on Dec. 4, 2021.

Isabel was born on Oct. 19, 1928, the sixth child of Michael and Johanna Scherr, in Linton, North Dakota.

In the early 1940s, the family moved to Billings and Isabel completed elementary and high school at Fratt and Billings Central. In the early '50s, she moved to Denver, where she completed secretarial training and started work at Gates Rubber Company, retiring after 30-plus years.

Isabel married Phillip Heinz in Billings in 1959. They had one child, a son. Isabel and Phillip were later divorced.

Isabel loved to travel and, with family members, visited Hawaii, Rome and Fatima, and trips to North Dakota to visit her favorite aunt. As she aged, she became an avid reader, enjoying mystery to history. Her Saturday evenings were filled with card games or Rummikub.

Isabel is preceded in death by her parents; her ex-husband and son; and eight siblings, Julia, Peter, John, Margaret, Kathryn, Anna, Robert and Joe. She is survived by a sister, Sr. Clara; sister-in-law Margrit Scherr; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 2055 Woody Drive. Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery in Wheat Ridge, Colorado.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul or St. Vincent Healthcare.