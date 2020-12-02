Iver John Hjelvik

Born in Forsyth, Montana, Sept. 7, 1934 to Math and Adela Hjelvik, the six of eight children, Iver John Hjelvik died at home surrounded by family Nov. 19, 2020 of congestive heart failure. We were lucky to get extra decades with him.

John grew up on a dryland farm near Sumatra, with an outhouse and no electricity or running water. They drove a Model T and used horses to farm. He graduated in a class of five from Melstone in 1952.

John served as boilerman in the Navy for four years and worked for Mouat Industries, F.L. Flynn and Co. and John Thompson and Sons. His work sites were often far away so he'd come home weekends. The family joined him summers when school was out. John was an amazing driver and heavy equipment operator. He built the roads on the mountains near their home and scared friends and family backing up on the switchbacks. He worked construction until 1975, then became a seed corn distributor.

He married Donna Mouat August 31, 1958, after her father said, 'You've got as much right to starve a woman to death as anyone.' No starving occurred. They were caretakers for Mouat Estate near the 'town' of Nye and lived there since 1958. They were blessed with four children: Laurel (Laurie) Winter (amicably divorced from Bruce), Tracey (Mike) Gates, Shelly (Johnny) Link and Mikol (Amanda) Hjelvik.

Faith was important. He was active in the Nye Community Church from its inception. He was a founding member of the Nye Fire Department and in the American Legion for 62 years.

John (and Donna) always lent a hand to neighbors and family. He helped Mikol with the corn business after he 'retired.' He climbed on a tractor and packed the sileage pit at the Gates' farm, 2 months before his death.

He loved new vehicles-teasing that his wife wanted to upgrade, cuz she was 'high maintenance.' He had a quick wit and a beautiful smile. One friend said, 'He had the kindest blue eyes in the universe.' If only he could wink, John said, he'd have a lot more fun. Could that be a thing? He was a big tease and made people blush with just a look.

John was often found playing cards. Pinochle, pitch, cribbage... He said he'd rather be lucky than good. He was both.

A good friend and neighbor, an awesome husband, father, grandfather, brother, Uncle Johnny...if he was involved, it was a blessing. He was generous and loyal. The biggest heart ever-no wonder it wore out. Those who knew him will be sad (even those who met him via obituary) but him and Jesus, they go way back.

He is survived by his wife Donna, siblings Joan McCaffree, Bud Hjelvik, Dorothy Smith and Mary Sherman, children Laurie, Tracey, Mikol and Johnny (Beth) Link, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Elva Christiansen, Betty Taylor and Jean Lang and daughter Shelly Link.

A celebration of life will be held later, due to the pandemic.

Memorials should be sent to the Nye Community Church

P.O. Box 555, Nye, MT 59061