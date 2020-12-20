Jack J. Alles

Jack J. Alles, 89 formerly of Worden, MT passed away on Dec. 14, 2020. Jack was born June 5, 1931 in Forsyth, MT to Emanuel and Margaret Alles. He grew up on a farm near Pompeys Pillar. He graduated from Huntley Project High School in 1950. He was active in football, basketball and FFA.

After graduating high school, he served in the US Navy and attended Montana State University in Bozeman where he earned a degree in Agricultural Education. In 1955 he met the love of his life Bette Awbery on a blind date. They were married on August 13,1955.

From this marriage they had three girls, Jackie, Kelli, and Lori.

After many adventures in teaching and banking he returned to the Huntley Project and bought Mid Valley Lumber Company. Where he earned the nickname 'Jack of all trades.'

Jack was preceded in death by his wife Bette, his parents Emanuel and Margaret, his sisters Margie, Betty Ann and Patricia, his son in law Kevin Grusing.

He is survived by his daughters Jackie (Tom) Vandeberg, Kelli (Lenny) Vine and Lori Grusing, his seven grandsons, Kyle (Brianna), Brian, Jeff, Scott, Matthew (Hayden), Kody (Caitlin) and Josh, his brother Ron (Jacque) and three great grandchildren Landry, Tatym and Greyson and many loving nieces, nephews, and longtime friends.

Memorials can be made to the Huntley Project Volunteer Fire Department and Cubby's Closet.

Service will be held later. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.smithfuneralchapels.com.