Jack J. Alles
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Huntley Project High School

Jack J. Alles

Jack J. Alles, 89 formerly of Worden, MT passed away on Dec. 14, 2020. Jack was born June 5, 1931 in Forsyth, MT to Emanuel and Margaret Alles. He grew up on a farm near Pompeys Pillar. He graduated from Huntley Project High School in 1950. He was active in football, basketball and FFA.

After graduating high school, he served in the US Navy and attended Montana State University in Bozeman where he earned a degree in Agricultural Education. In 1955 he met the love of his life Bette Awbery on a blind date. They were married on August 13,1955.

From this marriage they had three girls, Jackie, Kelli, and Lori.

After many adventures in teaching and banking he returned to the Huntley Project and bought Mid Valley Lumber Company. Where he earned the nickname 'Jack of all trades.'

Jack was preceded in death by his wife Bette, his parents Emanuel and Margaret, his sisters Margie, Betty Ann and Patricia, his son in law Kevin Grusing.

He is survived by his daughters Jackie (Tom) Vandeberg, Kelli (Lenny) Vine and Lori Grusing, his seven grandsons, Kyle (Brianna), Brian, Jeff, Scott, Matthew (Hayden), Kody (Caitlin) and Josh, his brother Ron (Jacque) and three great grandchildren Landry, Tatym and Greyson and many loving nieces, nephews, and longtime friends.

Memorials can be made to the Huntley Project Volunteer Fire Department and Cubby's Closet.

Service will be held later. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.smithfuneralchapels.com.


Published by Billings Gazette on Dec. 20, 2020.
We are so sorry for the loss of your father, grandpa ,& great-grandpa. We will always remember his smile, great sense of humor & his willingness to always lend a helping hand. We are thinking of you all with much love & prayer.
Cliff & Diane Morehouse
December 23, 2020
Jackie, Kelli & Lori, So sorry to hear of the loss of your dad. Many fond memories of your family in Richey.
Deb Hansen Gibson
December 22, 2020
Jacque, Kelli and Lori, So sorry to hear about your dad. I sure remember that great smile and whenever he saw me he would start singing that song "candy kisses, wrapped in paper" lol you and your families are in my thoughts and prayers.
Candi Jo Buck
December 21, 2020
I always enjoyed any time I had with Jack. Always had a good Story.
John Mahan
December 21, 2020
Kelli and Lori, I am so sorry for the loss of your Dad. I never knew him, but if he was anything like you two he must have been a great guy. You are both in my thoughts and prayers.
Donna Mann
December 20, 2020
