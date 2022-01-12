Menu
Jack Lawson
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory
1001 Alderson Avenue
Billings, MT

Jack Lawson

Jack Lawson, 93, of Billings, passed away on Dec. 30, 2021, with his longtime partner, Joan Crum; his beloved dog Topper; and Kitty by his side.

Jack was born in 1928 to parents Thomas and Eleanor Lawson of Poplar, where they operated a dryland wheat farm, which is still in operation today.

Jack attended the University of Montana in Missoula, where he earned a business degree and was actively involved in the Sigma Nu fraternity and the music community. He most appreciated his many adventures as a member and alumni of the U of M's Jubileers Choral group.

After graduating, Jack served a short time in the U.S. Army before moving to Billings, which became his home for over 70 years.

Jack had several insurance businesses and was heavily involved in the national ski industry for more than 50 years, insuring ski schools throughout the country and getting his start during the early development of Red Lodge Mountain. Jack taught each of his children to ski, a gift they each appreciate.

Jack was actively involved in the initial expansion of the Billings airport and expansions of commercial air service routes around the state.

Jack was an avid Montana history buff and actively volunteered to fundraise and lobby for the Montana Historical Society as it transitioned into a state agency.

Anyone who knew Jack knew that his true passion was with the pageant. Jack had a long affiliation with the Miss Montana Pageant that began in 1951, and included decades of fundraising and producing for the Miss Montana program. Jack served on the national Miss America Board, helping lead several initiatives to support and grow state affiliates throughout the country.

Jack was a force of nature and will be remember for his upbeat, positive attitude and resilience. He is survived by his longtime partner, Joan Crum; sister Peggy Hegner; four children, Sue Lawson Gonzales of Denver, Linda Lawson Bowman of Kalispell, Jeff Lawson of Seattle and Michelle Lawson Amos of Portland; and seven grandchildren, Elle, Alan, Nico, Catherine, Caroline, Ryan and Wyatt.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our family has lived next door to Jack's country club home for 8 years. I didn't know Jack very well, as he had already moved out of this home when we moved in, but he visited often in those early years. He meticulously maintained the property with the help of some workers who really seemed to appreciate the work. I will miss our backyard conversations as Topper and our dogs played in the backyard. He sure loved that dog! He was always kind and thoughtful. We will miss him.
Becky Hatler
Other
February 21, 2022
Jack will be missed by so many. He was such an example of perseverance and positive attitude, even in the most challenging situations. He was a motivator, problem solver, educator, political activist, supporter of young girls becoming responsible young ladies and women who contribute to their communities. Jack was like a second father to many giving his insights in life and applying them to successful outcomes. There will definitely be a dent in our world without him in it. As a former Miss Montana World and contestant in the Miss America scholarship program, I thank him for his commitment to enhance the wholeness and well roundedness of women and those who knew him. We are family...the Miss Montana Family. Your light will live on. We love you Jack!!! Gina Hegg
Gina Hegg
Family
January 21, 2022
Dear Joan and Family, My heart is saddened to hear about the passing of Jack. He had such a zest for life, always a gentleman, a caring people person and always giving of his time and energy for the betterment of others. I have known Jack for over 40 years and I'm forever grateful for all he did for me and feel fortunate for having him in my life. Fond memories of him will always remain close to my heart - he will be missed. I send you my love and deepest sympathy, Diana Pacini
Diana Pacini
Friend
January 17, 2022
Jack Lawson was a good friend and a wonderful man. I'm privileged to have known him. My condolences to Joan, Jack's children and their families, and all who love him. Rest in Peace, Jack.
Dave Coffey
Friend
January 13, 2022
What a life Jack has shared with all of us. There will never be another. Thank you for it all, friend. "Well done, thou good and faithful servant!"
Idaho´s Bert Parks
January 13, 2022
Jack was the true Mr. Montana. Thank You to him for his years of giving to the so many beautiful women (Inside and out) We have all been blessed. Priscilla
Priscilla
January 12, 2022
I am so sad to hear that Jack has passed. Though I never met him in person, I looked forward to chatting with him a few times a year. He has been insuring our ski school for almost 20 years. Without his insurance, our company would not be operating in the way it is today. I felt like he was a true ally of "the little guy", making sure that small ski schools had the opportunity to be in business even as the industry moved toward consolidation and huge monopolies. Every year from now, as I approach our renewal date, I will remember the lively conversations that I had with Jack. My heart goes out to his family and friends.
Diana Rogers
Work
January 12, 2022
My condolences to Jack´s family. I got pageant insurance from Jack. I had the pleasure of chatting with him on the phone.
Rose Chung
January 12, 2022
