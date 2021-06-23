Menu
James Wendall Corbett
FUNERAL HOME
Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home
1717 Main Street
Miles City, MT

James (Jim) Wendell Corbett

On Thursday June 17, 2021, at 1:30 pm, James (Jim) Wendell Corbett passed into Heaven from Cedar Wood Villa in Red Lodge, Montana. Jim was 80 years old.

Jim's services will be held in Miles City, Montana on Friday June 25, 2021, with visitation from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11 am at Stevenson and Sons Funeral Chapel. A graveside service will be held at the Old Calvary Cemetery in Miles City, followed by a luncheon at The Parlor in Miles City. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting: www.stevensonandsons.com.


Published by Billings Gazette on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home
1717 Main Street, Miles City, MT
Jun
25
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home
1717 Main Street, Miles City, MT
