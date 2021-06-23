James (Jim) Wendell Corbett

On Thursday June 17, 2021, at 1:30 pm, James (Jim) Wendell Corbett passed into Heaven from Cedar Wood Villa in Red Lodge, Montana. Jim was 80 years old.

Jim's services will be held in Miles City, Montana on Friday June 25, 2021, with visitation from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11 am at Stevenson and Sons Funeral Chapel. A graveside service will be held at the Old Calvary Cemetery in Miles City, followed by a luncheon at The Parlor in Miles City. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting: www.stevensonandsons.com.