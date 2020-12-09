Menu
James "Jim" Dahle Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home
245 Westwind Lane
Forsyth, MT

James 'Jim' Dahle, Sr.

James 'Jim' Dahle, Sr. passed away on Dec. 5, 2020 surrounded by his family, ending a courageous battle with Pancreatic Cancer. Viewing services will be in Forsyth at Stevenson & Sons, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, from 2-6 p.m. and grave side services, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Dahle Family Cemetery, Muddy Creek, MT. Stevenson and Sons Funeral Home have been entrusted with the arrangements. To read the full obituary, visit our website at www.stevensonandsons.com. The family would like to ask his friends and family to bring their branding irons to the grave side services to brand his casket cover. We ask that all attending follow the COVID-19 guidelines; masks, and social distancing.


Published by Billings Gazette on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home
245 Westwind Lane, Forsyth, MT
Dec
10
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Dahle Family Cemetery
Muddy Creek, MT
Funeral services provided by:
Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Hi June, I am so sorry to hear about Jimmy. My love, prayers and condolences are with you and the family.
Debbie (Bixby) Young
December 26, 2020
