It was a lovely memorial and reception. I have fond memories of Uncle Jim with his soft-spoken manner and kindness toward me. I was walking along a path in the heights and I saw a quote which reminded me of Uncle Jim: “It is not the length of life, but the the depth of life...” he had a long life full of depth as he touched many souls in such a positive way. I am sorry to see him go and so very sorry for your loss.

Stephanie Hartmann Family June 13, 2021