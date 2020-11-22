Menu
James Henry Trythall

James Henry Trythall died on Saturday Nov. 14, 2020. He was born in Billings, Montana on July 22, 1946 to James and Mabel Carlevato Trythall. Jim's father passed away five months before his birth. Jim and sister Jan were raised by a young, but very capable widowed mom. Jim was lucky to have his Uncle Clyde Halpin, who taught him to fish and hunt, as well as his cousin, Tom Halpin, who started Jim skiing at Bridger Bowl. Tom was a mentor and substitute big brother while Jim was growing up. Jim attended Fratt School and graduated from Billings Central High in 1964. While in French class at Central, Jim met Linda Vandal. That meeting led to their marriage in 1967, and about 30 trips to France during the course of their marriage. Jim studied economics at the University of Montana and was an intern at the Bureau of Business and Economic Research. He also participated in the ROTC program.

Upon graduation Jim was commissioned as a second Lieutenant in the U.S. ARMY. After attending graduate school at the University of Utah, Jim went on active duty in the U.S. Army, completing his officer basic course at Fort Bliss, Texas. Jim continued at Fort Bliss as part of a battalion, training for deployment to Korea. Jim spent a year in Korea serving as a platoon leader and battery executive officer. Upon returning from Korea, Jim and Linda moved to California, where Jim worked for Ford Motor Company as a cost analyst at the Los Angeles Assembly Plant. Two years later, Jim and Linda's daughter, Jeanette, was born. Jim was then transferred to the Detroit area, where he worked in the Automotive Operations Division as a financial analyst. Montana called, so Jim and his family moved to Billings and started Fireside Lanes with partners Jim and Mary Ann Jones, and Jan and Larry Hale. Aside from the bowling business, Jim worked in the pharmaceutical industry for 25 years. He also enjoyed 30 years of investing in the oil and gas business with both Jim and Tom Hauptman.

Jim retired from the bowling and pharma businesses in 2004. Retirement allowed Jim and Linda time to travel, spend quality time with their daughter Jeanette and grandchildren Kyle and Laurel and to just spend time together. Jim's favorite hobby was hunting. He enjoyed many years of hunting whitetails and antelope on the Kornemann's ranch with his longtime best friend, Dan Smoke. Their friendship was the best part of the hunt. Jim also loved pheasant hunting with his golden retrievers. He had the opportunity to hunt in many states, South America, and Mexico, but his most unique hunt was pheasant hunting while in the Army in Korea on the DMZ between North and South Korea with his friend Lieutenant Colonel Bang of the ROK (Republic of Korea) army. You know you're a serious pheasant hunter when you do it in a combat zone! Their hunts included the English Setter bird dog, and several of the colonel's troops, who provided security as they hunted. Afterwards, the hunters enjoyed Korean foods, as well as wines. Jim enjoyed skiing, mostly at Red Lodge Mountain and Bridger Bowl. He was fortunate enough to make six trips to British Columbia to helicopter ski in the best powder on earth. Jim's volunteer life included 20 years on the finance council at Saint Thomas the Apostle Church, and an even longer period as a collection counter. Jim also served along with his good friend, Gary P. Smith on the board of the Billings Rod and Gun Club.

He was proceeded in death by his father James, mother Mabel and sister Jan. Jim is survived by his wife Linda, daughter Jeanette Trythall, grandchildren Kyle and Laurel Dexter and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.


Published by Billings Gazette on Nov. 22, 2020.
Linda, my heart goes out to you and your family. Jim will be missed but always with you. Sooo many memories of a life lived fully. Take care friend
Nancy Cormier
November 23, 2020
Linda this is Merilee from Dr. Larson´s office. Was so saddened to see this in the obituaries. Jim was always so upbeat and such a pleasure to work around. Miss seeing both of you. You will be in my thoughts and prayers.
Merilee Curry
November 23, 2020
Linda, I'm sorry to hear about Jim's death. Sending you comfort knowing you are surrounded in love.
Marilynn Cormier
November 23, 2020
What a rich, full life....I remember a sweet, kind classmate at CCHS... Linda and Jeanette, may all of your sweet, warm memories sustain you....
Susan McKeon
November 22, 2020
Linda: I am so sorry for your loss. Jim was a great friend and always fun to be with. As you may know, I was the Wallace Pharmaceutical rep in MT and Northern WY, just ahead of Jim. We shared a number of other commonalities. I will miss him as I know you do. Gary Smith has kept me looped in. If I´m able to help in any way, pleas call on me. (406) 281-3286 (home & cell).
Harry Miller
November 22, 2020
Linda and Jeanette, Please accept my deepest sympathy for Jim's passing. He as always a delight in the office and it was always great to talk to him about hunting and skiing. I have barrowed a line of his that he used after being hospitalized for the GI bleed, "it takes a lot of maintenance for a 17 year old pickup". I certainly don't need to tell either of you what a great guy was but, he was. These are always very difficult times but, more especially during the holiday season. God bless both of you and your whole family. Respectfully your, John L. Tripp DDS
John L Tripp
November 22, 2020
Linda, I'm so sorry to see Jim has passed. I know you have many wonderful memories....30 trips to France....wow!!! What adventurers you were! Sending love .....Sherry
Sherry Evans
November 22, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you Linda and Jeanette. Thank you for calling and letting me say goodbye to Jim last Saturday. It meant a lot to me. I will miss him as will everyone at the BR&G club. He was a fine upstanding individual and I feel blessed to have spent time with him shooting sporting clays and FITASC as well as hunting pheasants. I really enjoyed our trips together to Minnesota, Cody ,Polson, and Bozeman as Jim always had stories to tell on the long drives. I believe that people come into our lives for a purpose, Jim showed me how to be a better shooter, friend , father and husband. Thanks Jim
Gary P Smith
November 22, 2020