James H. Jarrett

James H. Jarrett died Dec. 17, 2020 in Bozeman from complications of Alzheimer's Disease at age 79. Jim and his good friend Scot are now walking all the dogs of heaven.

Jim was born Aug. 3, 1941 to Amos and Margaret (Lawer) Jarrett in Riverton, WY. They then moved to Denver and on to Billings by the time he was 5. Jim attained the rank of Eagle Scout. He graduated from Billings Senior High School in 1959 and attended Montana State College (now University), completing a PhD in Chemical Engineering in 1968. During the year (1964) of his broken leg from a skiing accident, he met a cute waitress, Marcia, at Colonel's Restaurant. They were married June 8, 1968 – the day before their graduation – at Soldier's Chapel in Gallatin Canyon.

Jim's entire professional career was with Battelle, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in Richland, WA. He and Marcia completed a 3-year assignment to the Department of Energy in Washington DC 1998-2001. Jim worked on many projects at Battelle, some of which included food irradiation, population studies, nuclear waste disposal and helping the Russians control their nuclear materials. These projects took him throughout the world, landing him in remote parts of Russia for a week/month for three years.

Jim was active in many of his kids' activities, mainly being a soccer coach and a boat driver for countless waterski and inner tube pulls on the Columbia River. He also was chairman of the Sagebrush Shootout soccer tournament more than once. He enjoyed water and snow skiing, hiking, boating, tennis, scuba diving, and vacationing at the Triangle X Ranch in WY. Jim was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church, Bozeman. He enjoyed immensely three mission trips to the Fort Peck Reservation in Poplar with the church. He was a devoted member of the Worship and Music Team from Springhill Presbyterian Church for the Mountain View Care Center, playing his violin for 10 years. He completed the BSF (Bible Study Fellowship) course.

Jim is survived by his wife of 52 years, Marcia; son, Justin (Susie) and granddaughters, Hailey and Maisey of West Seattle; daughter, Jen (Eugene) Lee and grandsons, Ezra and Silas also of West Seattle; sister, Barbara Jarrett of Boise ID; brother, Dave (Yvonne) of Bozeman; and brother-in-law, Greg (Jennifer) Anderson of Gallatin Gateway and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by a huge number of 'Richland Family' that gather every year at Thanksgiving on Cannon Beach, OR.

A virtual Memorial Service will take place sometime in Jan. A family gathering will take place next August to honor his 80th birthday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, in memo line: Rockhaven Camp, PO Box 1150, Bozeman, MT 59771 or to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or donate online at: www.act.alz.org

