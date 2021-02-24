Menu
James Thomas Krieg
19,1940 - 2021
BORN
19,1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Smith Funeral Chapels - Downtown
925 South 27th Street
Billings, MT

James Thomas Krieg

James (Jim) Thomas (Handelbars) Krieg was born July 19,1940 at 12:23 p.m. to Thomas William Krieg and Wilma Elizabeth Van Hoose. His early years were spent in Edgar on his grandfather James Van Hoose's (named lia lsha by the Crow tribe) spread who had been a sub agent at Pryor under general agent S.G. Reynolds of Crow Agency and his grandmother Wilhelmina Bolenske Van Hoose, who taught at the new Pryor Creek Boarding School. Chief Plenty Coups was a great friend of the family and Jim maintained that relationship with many members of the Crow Tribe throughout his life.

His parents moved to Billings and he attended school at Broadwater School and graduated from Senior in 1958. On Palm Sunday 1954 he was confirmed at First Congregational Church and was the only kid in a black leather jacket in the class picture which horrified his mother. Under the instruction of the 'Kid from Meaderville', Sonny O'Day, he won several weight lifting and boxing bouts. He attended School at Rocky Mountain College majoring in aviation while working at bars like the Stone Front until he entered one of his greatest loves which was the Marine Corps in June of 1959. He was permanently injured when a rope broke while repelling and he fell two stories damaging his neck and back causing constant pain 24/7 while walking or sitting, which increased as he grew older.

Jim became a professional photographer following in his father's footsteps working for the Gazette until his retirement in 1985. He won awards for color separation against newspapers from across the country and was renowned for rodeo and news photography with credits in the New York Times, Boston Globe, National Inquirer, and many other national newspapers and magazines. He was the track photographer for Yellowstone Downs and the Crow Fair Races and Rodeo as well as the Billings Night Rodeo which is still the world's longest consecutive running rodeo, The Calgary Stampede, Cheyenne Frontier Days, The Red Lodge Rodeo, The National High School finals Rodeo for 22 years, and a PRCA photographer for decades! He loved being the official photographer for Big Sky Video and his pictures are featured in the Big Drive of 89 video and all the BIKER videos they produced when he acquired the nickname 'Handlebars'. He was honored by the Montana Hall and Wall of Fame and is on the wall at the Metra as a Rodeo photographer and was one of the organizers along with Lyle Graves and Larry Jordon to create a scholarship program for Montana Rodeo youth. He was commander of the Marine Corps League and DAV chapter 10 and was an avid flyer. He flew fire tankers during fire season and was featured in the cockpit of number 21 on the front page of the Gazette. He loved photography, the Raiders, rodeo, flying and his love his significant everything, he would say, Gwen Kircher of 36 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Leslie Krieg of Billings Electric. He is survived by Gwen Kircher, significant other, sister in law Barbara Krieg Billings, nieces Michele Krieg-Barrett (Dave) Billings, and Carri Krieg-Nelson (Eric) Dallas TX, great nephew Cameron Kehler Billings, great niece Amanda Barrett Bozeman.

Memorials may be sent to Boys and Girls Clubs of Yellowstone Co., Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame, the DAV chapter 10, the Marine Corps League or any charity of your choice. Visitation will be Thursday from 9 am to 8 pm at Smiths downtown with the funeral at the Pentecostals of Billings at Rehberg and Colton Friday at 1pm. Burial will be at Fort Rockvale Cemetery in the family plot with reception following at the Pentecostals of Billings.


Published by Billings Gazette on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
25
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Smith Funeral Chapels - Downtown
925 South 27th Street, Billings, MT
Feb
26
Funeral
1:00p.m.
Pentecostals of Billings
MT
Funeral services provided by:
Smith Funeral Chapels - Downtown
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Gwen--So sorry to read of the passing of Jim. Sending love and prayers to you.
Shirley Clark
February 27, 2021
Time was...Love was, Time is...Love is, Time shall be...Love shall be. Carl Sandburg Blessings & Healing Prayers Sentj
IAN Elliot
February 26, 2021
Jim was one of the greatest guys I knew. I worked with him at the Big Sky Video bike rallies for 10 years. He got along with everyone and was kind and FUNNY! Once, in Daytona, knowing my paranoia of bugs, he knew my flight was coming in at 1am, and it was dark at the hostel when I arrived with my friend. We go to the bedroom and pull back the bedspread and saw the biggest cockroach in the world! We ran to the living room screaming and Jim is sitting there laughing his head off - it was PLASTIC! What a prankster! I know how devoted he was to Gwen. Once we were in Daytona heading to a bike show, and he said "Uh-oh, I have to call Gwen." I reminded him that we were late, and he said the funniest thing - "If I don´t call her, she gonna READ MY BEADS!" Read my beads bahahahaha, bead-reading! I laughed so hard I about fell on the floor! His wonderful sense of humour and kindness diffused many a tense situation at the rallies. That´s how I remember him, a loving partner to Gwen, a kind, funny, entertaining man who I will miss greatly. I rejoice to think he is in Heaven with Paul FitzGerald - they´re probably making videos together up there!
Misty
February 25, 2021
We knew Jim for years through my brother Larry Brunn. Jim and Larry had many great times together. Enjoyed listening to their stories. Our sympathy to your family.
Ron & Shirley (Brunn) Mackney
February 25, 2021
Man many years ago I worked with Jim at the auto auction. Im retired Navy and respected Jim as a person and a Marine. I really enjoyed knowing Jim and had many good conversations with him. Even though after the auction closed down I didn't see Jim anymore but I'd get updates every now and again about Jim from Bob Elliott. Bob used to own Amend Motors and I believe Jim did some work with Bob. Jim to me is the kind of person I was glad to have known as well as someone I'll never forget. Rip my brother.
Richard Edwards
February 25, 2021
God speed Uncle Jim.
Carri Krieg-Nelson
February 25, 2021
My sincerest condolences, Kriegs.
Mary Quandt
February 24, 2021
He went home and one day you will be with him again sister gwen
Ellie mcfate
February 24, 2021
May Jim rest in peace, and my sympathy to you, and his family.
Vivian Carmouche
February 24, 2021
Jim has been a very close friend of Hank's for many years. They shared fun memories together. Jim's kind heart made him a special person. If Hank were here today, he would say this himself. God Bless your soul Jim.
Connie Wolf
February 24, 2021
My condolences to the Krieg Family.
Eric Nelson
February 24, 2021
