James L. Von Schriltz

James, the son of Forrest and Martha Von Schriltz, was born in Newark, Ohio, on May 6, 1934. He died in Hallock, MN, at Kittson Memorial Nursing Home on Nov. 12, 2020, surrounded by his family and their love.

James is survived by his wife of 56 years, Loretta; four daughters, Donna, Betty, Leah, and Naomi; three sons, John, Bob, and Dwight; sister Judy; 19 grandchildren; and over 20 great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Billy, sister Marji, brother Don, sister Marilyn, daughter-in-law, Melanie, and grandchild Andrew.

To view his obituary in full, please visit austinfuneralchapel.com. Due to current restrictions under COVID-19, a memorial service will be planned at a later date. Letters of condolence can be sent to: Loretta Von Schriltz, P.O. Box 58, Hallock, MN 56728.


Published by Billings Gazette on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Dwight and family, Condolences for the loss of your father, grandfather, and what sounds like an amazing man. Sending love and prayers.
Jesse Harris
November 22, 2020